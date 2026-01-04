Venezuela-like operation in Pakistan? Owaisi asks PM Modi to bring 26/11 Mumbai attack perpetrators to India

WPL 2026: Australian legend Meg Lanning appointed UP Warriorz captain after historic run with Delhi Capitals
INDIA
AIMIM party chief Asaduddin Owaisi has demanded that the Indian government conduct a major strike in Pakistan, similar to the one carried out by the United States against Venezuela. Over the weekend, dramatic geopolitical shifts took place as the US struck parts of Venezuela and abducted its president Nicolas Maduro along with his wife, bringing them to New York for trial. Owaisi, member of parliament from Hyderabad, has asked why the masterminds of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks cannot be brought back to India in similar fashion.
Speaking at a public event, Owaisi, 56, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah should work towards bringing Masood Azhar and other Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists to India -- the perpetrators of the brutal November 2008 attacks in Mumbai. More than 180 people, including nine terrorists, died in the large-scale attacks at key locations across the city. The timing of Owaisi's statement is significant as it comes just days ahead of Mumbai civic body elections, set to take place on January 15.
Owaisi was referring to the dramatic US attack on Venezuela, which resulted in the seizure of its president Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. The two are currently being held at a detention centre in New York City, where the US says they will be prosecuted on a number of charges relating to drug trafficking and conspiring against America. Meanwhile, Trump has announced that the US would "run" Venezuela until a "safe transition" could take place. Top US officials have also hinted that Cuba and Mexico could be the next overseas targets of the Trump administration.