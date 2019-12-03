US: Two Indian students killed in hit-and-run incident in Tennessee

In an unfortunate incident, two Indian students were killed in a hit-and-run incident on November 28 in Tennessee, United States.

The deceased were identified as Judy Stanley (23) and Vybhav Gopisetty (26). They were pursuing food science degrees in the College of Agriculture at Tennessee State University.

The incident occurred on Thanksgiving night when a speeding pickup truck rammed into a Nissan Sentra in which the two Indians were travelling, the police said. According to eyewitness accounts, the car sped off the road, crashed through a fence, and then slammed into a tree.

The owner of the pickup truck, David Torres (26) surrendered before the police, Metro Nashville Police Department said. The police also said that the owner refused to answer questions posed by them.

The police stated, "Torres would not answer questions. Officers took a DNA sample. Investigation continuing."

The families of the deceased have been notified by the police.

The University in which the students studied has started a GoFundMe Page and raised $42,000 dollars for their funeral in India.