Amid tariff row, US trade team's India visit called off, likely to be deferred: Reports

A trade team from the United States, which was scheduled to visit India later this month, will likely defer the key meeting, according to media reports. The US team was due to visit India between August 25 and August 29 for a sixth round of talks over a proposed bilateral trade agreement (BLA). The development comes days after US President Donald Trump announced a 50 percent tariff on India, which includes a 25 percent tariff for New Delhi buying oil from Russia.

What has stalled US-India trade talks?

During negotiations between the US and India, the former has called for an increased market access in areas such as dairy and agriculture. India, on the other hand, has said it would not compromise on the interests of farmers and cattle rearers. New Delhi says would it would not give in America's demands as doing so affects the livelihoods of small and marginal farmers. In his Independence Day address on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated he was "standing like a wall against any harmful policy related to the farmers, fishermen, and cattle-rearers of India."

Why did US impose tariff on India and how did Delhi respond?

At the beginning of this month, the US announced a 25 percent tariff on goods coming in from India. Days later, Washington raised the tariff to a massive 50 percent over New Delhi doing business with Russia amid its war with Ukraine. India responded by terming the action unfair and calling out the US for its "double standards" citing its own dealings with Russia. The secondary tariff (the additional 25 percent) is scheduled to take effect from August 27.

Will Trump roll back tariffs over Russian oil on India?

A key meeting between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin was held in the US state of Alaska on Friday to discuss the way forward for Ukraine. After the meet (which concluded without an immediate peace deal), Trump said he may not have to impose additional tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil. "If I have to do it, I'll do it. Maybe I won't have to do it," the US president told Fox News.