US to provide additional assistance of $3 mn to India to fight COVID-19

The United States government, through its Agency for International Development (USAID), has announced additional assistance of US $3 million to India to fight the COVID-19 crisis, the agency said on Wednesday.

In coordination with the Government of India, USAID is providing these funds to the Partnerships for Affordable Healthcare Access and Longevity (PAHAL) project, an innovative financing platform of IPE Global.

According to a statement by USAID, the US Government made the announcement on April 16.

“This additional funding to support India in its continuing efforts to combat COVID-19 is yet another example of the strong and enduring partnership between the United States and India," the statement quoted US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster as saying.

India has so far received an amount of around $5.9 million in health assistance from the US in the COVID-19 fight.

"This assistance will help India slow the spread of COVID-19, provide care for the affected, disseminate essential public health messages to communities, and strengthen case finding and surveillance," the USAID statement said.

Through the PAHAL project, USAID will support the National Health Authority to establish a financing facility that can mobilize resources from the private sector to assist over 20,000 health facilities enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), India’s health insurance scheme for 500 million poor and vulnerable people, according to the statement.

The US Government, through USAID and Department of Health and Human Services agencies, including the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and the National Institutes of Health, has provided to India more than $1.4 billion in health assistance and nearly $2.8 billion in total assistance over the last 20 years, it added.