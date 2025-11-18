INDIA

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details

The United States will deport Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi to India. He is accused of murdering NCP leader Baba Siddiqui

US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi

Add DNA as a Preferred Source