Google CEO Sundar Pichai makes BIG statement on collapse of AI boom, says....
Govt revises fitness test fees for vehicles older than 10 years; check new rates here
US to deport Anmol Bishnoi, Baba Siddiqui's Murder accused, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, check details
BPSC 71st Prelims results declared at bpsc.bihar.gov.in, get a direct LINK here
ChatGPT down for several global users due to Cloudflare outage
Maharashtra Chief Minister Lays Foundation Stone of Rs 1,468-Crore World-Class Educational and Medical Complex in Gadchiroli
From Alia Bhatt to Rasha Thadani: New calm in Bollywood’s most expressive performers
IND vs SA: How Kolkata's turning pitch stunned India and spoiled its campaign for WTC 2027 Final?
Elon Musk's X down for several users, netizens report massive outage on social media
Meet female singer, acted in just one film, attempted suicide at 20 after being fat-shamed: 'Consumed half a bottle of...'
INDIA
The United States will deport Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi to India. He is accused of murdering NCP leader Baba Siddiqui
The United States will deport Lawrence Bishnoi’s Brother Anmol Bishnoi to India. He is accused of murdering NCP leader Baba Siddiqui