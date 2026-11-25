India rejects US allegations of excess manufacturing capacity as the Trump administration proposes additional tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods under a Section 301 investigation.

India has rejected allegations by the United States that its manufacturing sector suffers from structural excess capacity, pushing back against the Trump administration's latest trade investigation that could result in additional tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it had taken note of the determination by the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) and was examining the notice. New Delhi maintained that India did not have excess manufacturing capacity in any sector and urged that trade-related differences be addressed through ongoing negotiations for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

"India engaged constructively throughout this investigation. In response to the Notice of Initiation and in subsequent proceedings, the Department of Commerce stated that India does not have structural excess capacity in any sector," the ministry said.

The government also reiterated its commitment to working with Washington towards an early conclusion of the proposed trade agreement, referring to the announcement made on February 2, 2026, and the Joint Statement issued on February 7.

US trade investigation flags multiple Indian sectors

The proposed additional duties could reach 25%, although the rate may be capped at 17% if India enters into a reciprocal trade agreement addressing Washington's concerns. The proposed tariffs are not final and will be subject to public consultations and hearings.

The USTR's investigation covers manufacturing practices across 16 economies, including India, China, the European Union and Japan. Washington has alleged that government subsidies, industrial policies, financial assistance and other interventions have encouraged production beyond domestic and global demand.

In India's case, the US has raised concerns over industrial expansion plans, labour protections, financial policies, market access restrictions and manufacturing practices. Pharmaceuticals and medical devices, steel, solar products, and information and communications technology have been identified as sectors requiring particular scrutiny.

The US administration argues that such practices undermine commercial opportunities for American manufacturers and affect domestic production, exports, employment and investment.

Other economies are also facing proposed duties, with Vietnam facing tariffs of up to 35%, China up to 20%, and Bangladesh, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand up to 18%. The proposed rates for the European Union, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Switzerland stand at 15%.

Public hearings scheduled for January 2027

The latest investigation follows the US Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Trump administration's sweeping tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA). Washington subsequently initiated investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974.

According to the USTR's determination, stakeholders have until January 5, 2027, to submit written comments and requests to participate in hearings, which are scheduled to begin on January 25.

The developments come amid continuing India-US trade negotiations, with tariffs and market access emerging as important areas of discussion. India has maintained that bilateral trade concerns should be resolved through negotiations rather than unilateral trade restrictions.