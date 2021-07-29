US Study suggests COVID induced lockdown negatively impacted women's nutrition in India

A study conducted by a group of researchers in the US has suggested that the COVID-19 induced lockdown in 2020 had a negative impact on women's nutrition in India despite the special Public Distribution System (PDS). The study has been published in the latest issue of Economia Politica journal.

The research was conducted by the Tata-Cornell Institute for Agriculture and Nutrition in four economically backward districts of Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj, Bihar's Munger, and Odisha's Kandhamal and Kalahandi. The study found a decline in household food expenditures and women's dietary diversity in May 2020 when compared to May 2019, particularly for non-staples like meats, eggs, vegetables, and fruits.

The study suggests that this occurred despite the special Public Distribution System (PDS), where direct benefit transfer and ration from Anganwadi reached 80%, 50%, and 30% of the surveyed households, respectively.

Also read Diet impacts emotional well-being in women more than men

Soumya Gupta, a research economist at TCI who co-authored the study along with Prabhu Pingali, TCI director; Mathew Abraham, assistant director; and consultant Payal Seth pointed out that women's diets were lacking in diverse foods.

She added that even before the pandemic the case was the same but the COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated the situation.

Researchers said that policymakers should recognise the disproportionate impact of the pandemic and other disruptive events on women's nutrition by bolstering safety-net programmes to ensure that they meet the needs of women and other marginalised groups.