US student, tourist visas to get costly for Indians, know how much to pay

Representational Image

An announcement from the US government states that starting on May 30, the cost of US tourist and student visas would increase. Following a study of the expenses related to the issuance of visas and other services around the world, the US Department of State amended the cost schedule for consular fees.

How much costly student visa will get?

Student visas to the US will now cost an additional $25. According to an increase in non-immigrant visa processing fees published by the US Department of State, the cost of visiting visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), as well as other non-petition-based NIVs like the student and exchange visitor visas, would rise from $160 to $185.

The revised prices will be in effect starting on May 30, 2023. Whenever these regulations are put into effect, Indian students will have to pay roughly 15,140 for a US visa.

The government announced in a statement that the charge for specific petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will rise from $190 to $205 as well.

Treaty traders, investors, and candidates for a speciality vocation (E category) will have to pay a cost that has increased from $205 to $315.

According to Julie Stufft, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Visa Services, the State Department wants to grant 1 million visas this year, which would be more than it did before the pandemic.