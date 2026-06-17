US shows PoK in Pakistan on its official map, Pentagon drops 'Indo' from Pacific Command, what does this mean?

The US said then that the change reflected the Indian Ocean region’s growing strategic importance and its increasing integration with Pacific security.

The US Department of War said the US Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) will change back to its earlier name — US Pacific Command (USPACOM). That was the name it used for over 70 years.

The command’s official website also showed an inaccurate map of India under its Indo-Pacific operational area. In the "Area of Responsibility Map" section, USPACOM depicted Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as part of Pakistan.

This rolls back a 2018 change that was symbolic but strategically significant, when then-US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis renamed it US Indo-Pacific Command. The US said then that the change reflected the Indian Ocean region’s growing strategic importance and its increasing integration with Pacific security.

US brings back USPACOM name to honour legacy

Announcing the reversal, the Department of War said bringing back the original name is meant to acknowledge the command’s historical identity and legacy.

The department added that restoring the USPACOM name "honors the command's deep historical roots, fostering a sense of pride and collective spirit among all who serve in the Pacific".

Officials clarified that the name change won’t affect the command’s operational duties, strategic mission, or geographic coverage.

The statement noted that USPACOM’s area of responsibility — from the waters off the US western coast to India’s western border — stays the same. The department added that its commitment to a "free and open theater alongside regional allies and partners" will continue as before.

What does this mean?

Does the step taken by the Pentagon indicate that the Quad or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue is no longer as important as it was earlier? Analysts believe that the main purpose of the four-nation bloc was to counter the growing influence of China in the entire Indo-Pacific region. Washington wants to contain China in its own area of the South China Sea, where Beijing claims the entire area using the ancient mythical nine-dash line. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor responded to the US announcement, as he wrote on social media platform X, "One more nail in the coffin of the Quad?"