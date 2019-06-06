Headlines

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo likely to visit India on June 26

Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and key officials. It will be Pompeo's first visit after the US removed India as one of its preferential trade partners on June 5.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 06, 2019, 08:23 PM IST

US Secretary of state Mike Pompeo to visit India by the end of this month, according to a US Envoy. Pompeo's is expected to arrive Indian around June 25, making his first visit after Narendra Modi was sworn-in prime minister again.

Pompeo will meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and key officials. It will be Pompeo's first visit after the US removed India as one of its preferential trade partners on June 5. 

According to reports, a discussion on the recent preferential trade issue and other bilateral issue is expected to take place.

Earlier on June 5, Donald Trump ended the General System of Preferences (GSP) which had allowed India to get trade concessions in line of its exports.

Meanwhile, PM Modi and US President Donald Trump are also expected to meet at Osaka in Japan in July on the sidelines of G-20 summit. 

However, it is not yet confirmed whether the two will also have a bilateral meeting in Japan. 

 

