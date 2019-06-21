US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in New Delhi next week as H-1B visa issue looms

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be on a three-day visit to New Delhi from June 25 to 27 for talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

This is will be the first high-level visit to India after the elections and according to the Ministry of External Affairs, "It will be an important opportunity for both sides to explore ways to further strengthen the India-US Strategic Partnership".

The visit comes as India-US ties on trade have deteriorated, from the H-1B visa cap to Washington prodding New Delhi on data localisation and worries over Huawei.

On H-1B visa, ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said, India, "remains engaged with the US administration, with US Congress. It has emphasised time and again at high-level interactions, the contribution of Indian skilled professionals to the growth and development of the US economy."

On data localisation, consultations are underway with the government and the industry, with MEA saying New Delhi remains engaged with the US "and is exploring how we can dispel any misconceptions on data localisation."

Data localisation is the use of data in a country and how it is collected and stored. India has demanded that US companies should store it in India.

While the global debate on the use of China-based Huawei continues with the US raising concerns about it, New Delhi said its decision will be "guided by economic and security interest"

Pompeo last visited India in September 2018 for the 2+2 dialogue between the then Indian defence and foreign ministers with their American counterparts.

The visit will come just ahead of PM Narendra Modi's meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan from June 28-29.

— Zee Media Newsroom