US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to meet PM Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar today

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken will meet his Indian counterpart, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Wednesday, a day after he arrived in New Delhi for his maiden India trip.

Blinken will meet S Jaishankar at 12 pm and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at 4.30 pm. The US Secretary of State is also scheduled to meet National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

"Secretary Blinken will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss a wide range of issues, including continued cooperation on COVID-19 response efforts, Indo-Pacific engagement, shared regional security interests, shared democratic values, and addressing the climate crisis," the US State Department said in a statement.

The trip by Blinken is meant to reaffirm the US's commitment to strengthen its ties with India, according to the United States State Department. The US on Tuesday said it backs India’s emergence as a leading global power and a vital partner to make the Indo-Pacific a region of stability and economic inclusion, a statement that came alongside Blinken's landing in the nation.

According to news agency ANI, the two leaders will talk on several issues, ranging from Afghanistan, Indo-Pacific, COVID-19, global developments, and terrorism, among others.

Blinken's visit to India is a little over 20 hours as the US Secretary of State is scheduled to fly to Kuwait at 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

His visit comes after the trips of two other US President Joe Biden administration officials, namely Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in March and Special Envoy on Climate Change John Kerry in April.