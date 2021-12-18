US-returned Mumbai man tests Omicron positive despite taking 3 doses of Pfizer vaccine

A 29-year-old man in Mumbai who returned from New York has tested positive for the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. But what is even more shocking is that the man had actually taken three doses of Pfizer's vaccine, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Friday in a press release.

The 29-year-old man was tested for COVID-19 at the Mumbai airport on November 9. His results, subsequently, came back positive and after his samples were sent for genome sequencing, they confirmed the presence of the Omicron variant. Notably, the man showed no symptoms of the disease.

The man had taken three doses of Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech SE manufactured Comirnaty COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. Pfizer- BioNTech has been developing a version of their vaccine tailored to combat the new Omicron variant

Two of his high-risk contacts tested negative for COVID-19, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said. The patient has been admitted to a hospital as a precautionary measure. This raises the tally of Omicron patients in Mumbai to 15, including five who are residents from outside the city.

None of the 15 Omicron patients found in the city so far has reported severe symptoms, the BMC said. The tally of Omicron patients in Maharashtra has reached 40.