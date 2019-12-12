US reprimanded Pakistan for misusing F-16s post Balakot: US media report

A US diplomat has reprimanded Pakistan for using F-16 fighter jets accusing the Pakistani Army of jeopardizing their shared security, according to documents obtained from US News and World report.

In a written letter, the US State Department has reprimanded Pakistan for misusing F-16 fighter jet during a skirmish with Indian Airforce a day after Balakot Airstrike.

The development had taken place after India had said that one of Pakistan's US-made F-16 jet were shot down by the Indian Airforce during skirmish a day after Balakot airstrike when the IAF targeted JeM terror training camp.

The use of F-16 by Pakistan tends to the violation of its sale terms with the United States.

According to a source, the letter to Pakistan, written by then undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Andrea Thompson stated that the letter has served as a direct response to US concerns on the use of F-16 fighter jets over Kashmir in February. However, the letter has not specifically referred to the incident.

Indian Air Force had carried out airstrikes on Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camp in Pakistan's Balakot in response to Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of around 40 CRPF personnel.

Tensions escalated quickly between the two neighbours as the Pakistan Air Force unsuccessfully attempted to attack Indian military installations in Jammu and Kashmir the next day, on February 27.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman of IAF emerged as a hero when he shot down a PAF F-16 jet while piloting a MiG-21 Bison.

His plane too was shot forcing him to eject. His parachute landed in PoK and he was taken captive by the Pakistani Army.

Under pressure from India, Pakistan released Abhinandan and the IAF Pilot returned to his country.