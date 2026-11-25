Washington has proposed raising the base tariff on Indian goods to 25%, reversing its earlier decision to reduce the rate to 18% after waiving the additional 25% punitive duty linked to India's purchases of Russian oil. What does it mean for India and the US-India BTA?

The US has proposed a base tariff of 25% on Indian goods. It has come weeks after Washington waived 25% punitive tariffs on India for buying cheap Russian oil and reduced the base rate to 18%. Practically, it would raise tariffs from 18% to 25% for India. It has come at a time when back-channel talks for the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement are going on. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal have claimed that most of the contentious issues have been resolved and only a few of them are yet to be discussed.

What does USTR say?

According to news agency Reuters, the US Trade Representative's office has proposed to impose a base tariff of 25% on India, Cambodia, Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Taiwan and Thailand. However, China will have to pay a higher base tariff of 40%. The USTR has come to this conclusion after an eight-month-long probe into the allegation of 16 countries indulging in unfair trade practices to keep the products cheaper and uncompetitive for US firms in their own country.

The USTR Office said in a statement that the measure will be taken because these countries "create, sustain, or contribute to structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing sectors through various acts, policies, and practices that we find to be unreasonable and burden or restrict US commerce". China, known for its state subsidies and other benefits offered to a state-controlled business environment, will have to pay 40% tariffs, while its neighbour Vietnam will face a tariff of 35%. The EU member states, Japan, Switzerland, Singapore and Bangladesh face proposed rates of up to 20%.

US Blackmailing India?

The USTR has also said that India will have to pay only 17% base tariffs if it signs the Bilateral Trade agreement. Does it mean that Washington has used it as a tool to force India to sign the trade deal, even if it is against its own interest? Analysts believe the Donald Trump administration is blackmailing New Delhi to get access to its farm sector. Experts believe that the main stumbling block is the farm sector, which India has refused to open.

The USTR said, "The rates we're proposing will be consistent with what we call agreements on reciprocal trade or certain frameworks and joint statements on reciprocal trade," a senior US trade official told reporters on Tuesday. If those agreements fall away, or negotiations stop, "there could potentially be higher tariffs in the offing."

Earlier in March this year, the office of the USTR said in a statement, "Evidence of structural excess capacity and production exists for India. In 2025, India had a bilateral trade surplus with the United States of $58 billion. India's global goods trade surplus sectors include textiles, health, construction goods, and automotive goods. For example, evidence suggests the solar module sector is plagued by excess capacity, including that India's current module manufacturing is nearly triple the annual domestic demand. India also has created significant excess capacity in petrochemicals, steel, and other industries."

US-China-India Triangle

However, analysts believe that In an attempt to reduce the pressure on the US economy, Donald Trump may strike a deal with China or reach an understanding, and it may impact India the most. According to data of the Ministry of Commerce, the bilateral trade between India and China reached $155.6 billion in 2025. It widened further, and the deficit widened to a record $83 billion in just the first seven months of the current financial year. It is projected to hit $150 billion by the end of the fiscal year 2027. If the US and China allow concessions to each other, India may have to face increased competition, and its exports to the US and EU countries may come down, further increasing the gap. India may lose business in solar panels, electronics, green hydrogen, and other products.