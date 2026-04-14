Trump dials PM Modi as leaders discuss Iran war, reopening of Strait of Hormuz

This was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders this year, and the second since the Iran war broke out after US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran. The previous two phone calls between the leaders had taken place on February 2 and March 24.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump held a phone call on Tuesday (April 14), US' India envoy Sergio Gor said in a statement. This was the third telephonic conversation between the two leaders this year, and the second since the Iran war broke out after US-Israeli joint airstrikes on Tehran. The previous two phone calls between the leaders had taken place on February 2 and March 24.

In a post on X, PM Modi said he had received a call from his "friend" Trump. "We reviewed the substantial progress achieved in our bilateral cooperation in various sectors. We are committed to further strengthening our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership in all areas. We also discussed the situation in West Asia and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and secure," the prime minister wrote in the post.

Earlier, in the first phone call since the Middle East conflict began in February, PM Modi had supported the restoration of peace in the region and talked about ensuring that the Hormuz Strait remains open and safe. "India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest. Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world," the PM had said at the time.

The phone call between PM Modi and Trump comes as tensions between the US and Iran remain flared up after the failure of peace talks held in the Pakistani capital over the weekend. The US and Iranian delegations held 21 hours of face-to-face negotiations in Islamabad, but failed to reach a breakthrough. A two-week conditional ceasefire is currently in place, but the truce remains fragile. After the collapse of the peace talks, Trump has threatened to block Iranian ports even as Tehran has vowed to fight back.