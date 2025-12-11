US-Pakistan arms deal: Donald Trump clears sale of F-16 fighter jets to Islamabad amid stringent measures against India

After slapping heavy tariffs on India, the Trump administration has approved a $686 million F-16 support package for Pakistan, dealing a blow to India-US ties.

After imposing a massive 50% tariff on Indian products and taking stringent steps to stop Indians from going to the US for jobs and education, the Donald Trump administration has taken a step that may be called an attempt to appease Pakistan. In what may be called a major blow to India-Pakistan relations, Washington has approved a sale of advanced technology and support for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets, worth $686 million. Citing a letter the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) sent to Congress on December 8, the Dawn reported that the approved upgrade includes Link-16 systems, cryptographic equipment, avionics updates, training, and comprehensive logistical support. According to the DSCA letter, Washington "will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by allowing Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces in ongoing counterterrorism efforts and in preparation for future contingency operations."

PAF to upgrade F-16 fleet

The US signed the defence deal with Pakistan to modernise the F-16 fleet of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) and address operational safety concerns. It will "maintain its capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block 52 and Mid-Life Upgrade F–16 fleet." Pakistan will upgrade its F-16 fighter jets after signing the deal that will provide “seamless integration and interoperability between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force in combat operations, exercises, and training, and refurbishment will extend the aircraft life through 2040 while addressing critical flight safety concerns."

What is F-16?

The Lockheed Martin-manufactured F-16 Fighting Falcon is a single-engine supersonic multirole fighter aircraft. Though it was designed as an air superiority day fighter, it has evolved into a successful all-weather multirole aircraft over a long time, and more than 4,600 jets have been made since 1976. It is considered the world's most common fixed-wing aircraft in military service. A total of 2,084 F-16 fighter jets are now operational across the world.

Wrong decision at wrong time?

The decision coincided with a US delegation holding trade talks in New Delhi. The negotiators will focus on reaching a consensus on the market access and the tariffs to be imposed on each of the products. Despite US President Donald Trump's threat of imposing a fresh tariff of 5% on rice, the talks are being held in a friendly atmosphere, with both sides making significant climbdowns on many thorny issues. It can be gauged by the fact that the US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer told lawmakers in Washington that India had made "the best we’ve ever received as a country" in ongoing discussions. Appearing before a Senate Appropriations subcommittee a day before, Greer said that India had shown willingness to open up. He said, "They’ve been quite forward-leaning."

Donald Trump punishes India

Earlier, the talks became complicated after the US had imposed a punitive secondary tariff of 25% over and above the basic tariffs of 25%, taking the cumulative tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50%. India rejigged its strategy after its biggest trading partner imposed additional tariffs, making it extremely difficult to sell its products there. In an attempt to appease Washington, New Delhi not only drastically reduced its oil purchases from Russia, but it also increased its purchases from the US.