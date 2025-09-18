US most likely to roll back additional tariffs imposed on India, Donald Trump may slash tariffs to..., says...

If everything goes well US President Donald Trump is most likely to roll back the present tariffs of 50 per cent on India to 10-15 per cent. Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran expressed this optimism.

The US is most likely to roll back the additional tariffs of 25 per cent imposed on India for buying Russian oil. Besides, it may also slash the base tariff from 25 per cent to 15 per cent. Consequently, the present cumulative tariffs of 50 per cent is most likely to come down to 10-15 per cent. Chief Economic Adviser V. Anantha Nageswaran expressed this optimism Thursday. He also hoped that it would happen in 8-10 weeks. Speaking at an event in Kolkata, he said, "My personal confidence is that in the next couple of months, if not earlier, we will see a resolution to at least the extra penal tariff of 25%." He also said that the reciprocal Indian tariffs may fall "somewhere between 10% and 15%." Nageshwaran said, "Beneath the surface, a lot of conversation has been happening between the two governments."

India-US trade talks resume

India-US trade talks round 6 resumed Tuesday. US trade representative for South Asia, Brendan Lynch, visited New Delhi for the discussions. Confirming the development, Rajesh Agarwal, India’s chief negotiator and special secretary in the commerce ministry, said, "India and the United States will ‘fast-track’ trade talks." According to the data from the Office of the US Trade Representative, India-US bilateral trade in 2024 was an estimated $128.9 billion. U.S. goods exports to India in 2024 were worth $41.5 billion. U.S. goods imports from India reached $87.3 billion.

Will India open farm sector?

Analysts believe the US is upset with higher tariffs on agricultural produce while its own farm sector is beyond access. Washington has pressed India to open its farm sector. It wants to sell wheat, corn, cotton, soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, dairy, and poultry products besides apples and some other fruits. Experts believe India can placate the US by allowing some concessions. India can relax import restrictions on some of the agricultural products like pulses, nuts, and wine. It can also buy soybeans, soybean oil, canola oil, and apples. It will be difficult for India to allow US wheat exporters considering the domestic producers. However, India can buy corn. As India has started mixing 20% of ethanol with petrol and diesel, it needs a massive quantity of corn. Most of its maize production is consumed by the chicken feed sector. So, India can allow US corn exporters lest its own farms come under pressure.