US Secretary of Commerce lists three conditions for lifting additional tariffs on India, THESE are...

US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has indicated that India-U.S. trade ties can still be put back on track. After President Donald Trump threatened New Delhi with "sanctions", his close associate put conditions for normalisisng the trade ties.

Hours after President Donald Trump said that he had lost India and Russia to deepest and darkest China, US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick has put three conditions for lifting the additional tariffs of 25 per cent for buying Russian oil. His comment came after the US president threatened India with what he called sanctions of phase 2 and phase 3. He also boasted about how his decisions caused India to lose billions of dollars.

US asks India to quit BRICS

Talking to Bloomberg, Lutnick said, "India doesn’t want to open their market. Stop buying Russian oil. And stop being a part of BRICS. If you want to be the bridge between Russia and China…go be it! But either support the dollar, support the United States of America…support your biggest client…or pay 50% tariffs. And let’s see how long this lasts." However, he also expressed hope that India would soon join the US in talks for a bilateral trade agreement. He also said that the US was “always willing to talk.”

India defends Quad

Meanwhile, India has indicated its willingness to cool down the frayed tempers and work with the US. MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We see the Quad as a valuable forum for discussion among the four member countries on shared interests on several issues. The leaders’ summit is scheduled through diplomatic consultations among the member countries."

Talking about the geopolitical cooperation between the two countries, he said, "I would draw your attention to a joint military exercise that is underway in Alaska. A few days ago, there was a 2+2 inter-sessional meeting… Talks between both countries is going on and we are committed to strengthening our partnership."