Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz Badesha after he loses against Mridul Tiwari

US issues notice to India ahead of Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Championships

US-China: Donald Trump warns Xi Jinping of 200% tariff, says 'if they don’t give us...'

How many wars has Donald Trump stopped so far? US president claims...

UP CM Yogi Adityanath announces scholarship in Shubhanshu Shukla’s name for..., ‘His experiences will help...’

PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'

DNA TV Show: Why is Rajasthan drowning in floods?

World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'

Viral video: Avneet Kaur finally reacts to Virat Kohli 'accidentally liking' her photo: 'Pyaar milta...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz Badesha after he loses against Mridul Tiwari

Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill writes motivational note for brother Shehbaz

US issues notice to India ahead of Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

US issues notice to India ahead of Donald Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Championships

Olympic medallist Mirabai Chanu makes BIG comeback, bags gold at Commonwealth Ch

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India

Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire

Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and

HomeIndia

INDIA

US issues notice to India ahead of Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

The order directed US agencies to respond to 'threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation,' with India being targeted for new duties as part of that policy.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 26, 2025, 07:13 AM IST

US issues notice to India ahead of Trump's 50% tariffs deadline
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports have been formally announced by the US in a public notice, and they will go into force on August 27 at 12:01 a.m. (EST). According to the letter, which was sent by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) division of the Department of Homeland Security, the tariffs are in effect as a result of President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14329, which was signed on August 6.

The order directed US agencies to respond to "threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation," and as part of that policy, India was assigned additional responsibilities.

A broad range of Indian goods mentioned in the notice's annex will be subject to the taxes.  After the deadline, they will be applied to products that are brought into warehouses for consumption or taken out for consumption.

US on Moscow's trading partners

If a deal doesn't work out, US President Donald Trump also hinted that he would slap further penalties on Moscow or more tariffs on nations that trade with Russia.  If nothing is done, he said, there will be "very big consequences" in the upcoming weeks.

 The US has so far refrained from enforcing such sanctions against China and other significant buyers of Russian oil.

India’s response to tariffs

As a punishment for New Delhi's ongoing purchases of Russian oil, Trump imposed an extra 25% duty in August of this year, increasing the total levy to 50% on commodities originating from India.

The so-called secondary tariffs have been denounced as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable" by Indian officials, who also expect that the necessity for the higher taxes will be eliminated if peace negotiations advance.

India called the US decision to raise overall tariffs to 50% "extremely unfortunate" and reaffirmed that it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his government will find a solution despite Washington's economic pressure.

"We will continue to build up our strength to withstand any pressure that may be applied.  At a public speech in Ahmedabad, PM Modi stated, "Today, Gujarat is providing a lot of energy to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, and this is the result of two decades of hard effort.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible...'
World's richest man Elon Musk sues Apple, OpenAI over...; 'Makes it impossible..
'No more begging': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes huge claim ahead of India vs Pakistan clash in Asia Cup 2025
Asia Cup 2025: PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi makes huge claim ahead of IND vs PAK clash
Job seekers alert! THIS e-commerce company to hire over 2.2 lakh workers across tier 2, tier 3 cities in India
Job-seekers alert! THIS e-commerce company to hire over 2.2 lakh workers across
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched: Check prices in India, US, Europe
Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, Pixel 10 Pro Fold launched
PM Modi makes BIG statement as Trump's 50% tariff deadline looms: 'No matter how much pressure comes...'
PM Modi's BIG statement as Trump's 50% US tariff deadline looms
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 years younger than him, runs successful business of...
Meet Puja Pabari, Cheteshwar Pujara's beautiful wife, who is 6 yrs younger
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu; latest films, series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bigg Boss 19, Maa, Hari Hara Veera Mallu
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE