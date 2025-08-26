US issues notice to India ahead of Trump's 50% tariffs deadline

The order directed US agencies to respond to 'threats to the United States by the Government of the Russian Federation,' with India being targeted for new duties as part of that policy.

The additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports have been formally announced by the US in a public notice, and they will go into force on August 27 at 12:01 a.m. (EST). According to the letter, which was sent by the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) division of the Department of Homeland Security, the tariffs are in effect as a result of President Donald Trump's Executive Order 14329, which was signed on August 6.

A broad range of Indian goods mentioned in the notice's annex will be subject to the taxes. After the deadline, they will be applied to products that are brought into warehouses for consumption or taken out for consumption.

US on Moscow's trading partners

If a deal doesn't work out, US President Donald Trump also hinted that he would slap further penalties on Moscow or more tariffs on nations that trade with Russia. If nothing is done, he said, there will be "very big consequences" in the upcoming weeks.

The US has so far refrained from enforcing such sanctions against China and other significant buyers of Russian oil.

India’s response to tariffs

As a punishment for New Delhi's ongoing purchases of Russian oil, Trump imposed an extra 25% duty in August of this year, increasing the total levy to 50% on commodities originating from India.

The so-called secondary tariffs have been denounced as "unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable" by Indian officials, who also expect that the necessity for the higher taxes will be eliminated if peace negotiations advance.

India called the US decision to raise overall tariffs to 50% "extremely unfortunate" and reaffirmed that it will take all necessary steps to protect its national interest.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that his government will find a solution despite Washington's economic pressure.

"We will continue to build up our strength to withstand any pressure that may be applied. At a public speech in Ahmedabad, PM Modi stated, "Today, Gujarat is providing a lot of energy to the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, and this is the result of two decades of hard effort.