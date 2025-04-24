In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, the United States issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory to its citizens, urging them not to travel to the Union Territory.

In the wake of the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam which claimed 26 lives, the United States issued a 'Do Not Travel' advisory to its citizens, urging them not to travel to the Union Territory. However, an exception has been made for Ladakh. The advisory stated that after the Pahalgam massacre, terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in Jammu and Kashmir.

It also urged the US citizens not to travel within 10 kilometres of the Indo-Pak border "due to the potential for armed conflict.”

"Terrorist attacks and violent civil unrest are possible in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Do not travel to this state (with the exception of visits to the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh). Violence happens sporadically in this area and is common along the Line of Control (LOC) between India and Pakistan. It also occurs in tourist spots in the Kashmir Valley: Srinagar, Gulmarg, and Pahalgam. The Indian government does not allow foreign tourists to visit certain areas along the LOC. U.S. government personnel are prohibited from travel to Jammu and Kashmir,” the US Department of State's updated travel advisory for read.

On April 22, terrorists opened fire at at Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, killing 25 Indian nationals and one from Nepal. Notably, the deceased victims included tourists from across the country and one local named Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who reportedly tried to snatch weapons from the terrorists.

In the aftermath of one of the deadliest terror attacks since Pulwama massacre in 2019, the Indian government swung into action in no time. On the day of the incident, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the valley and hold a key meeting with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He also met with the families of the victims and assured them of every possible assistance from the government.

After the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) meeting, held on Wednesday in the national capital, a series of decisions were announced - that included the suspension of Indus water treaty, suspension of visa services for Pak nationals, expulsion of Pak advisors and shutting the Attari-Wagah border.