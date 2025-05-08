US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday said that Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

US State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce on Thursday said, "Secretary Marco Rubio spoke today with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. The Secretary emphasised the need for immediate de-escalation. He expressed US support for direct dialogue between India and Pakistan and encouraged continued efforts to improve communications. The Secretary reiterated his condolences for the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to work with India in the fight against terrorism."