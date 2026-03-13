US-Israel-Iran War: Popular pizza chain cuts timings in Delhi, Gurgaon outlets due to LPG shortage

The US-Israel-Iran war in West Asia has dealt a big blow to the bustling food business of India's most popular restaurants as Iranian strikes on oil and energy establishments in the Middle East have disrupted the supply.

The LPG shortage due to impact on oil supplies from the crucial Strait of Hormuz have forced various restaurants in India, mainly in metropolitan cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bengaluru to shut down their businesses or cut short.

Regional pizza chain Galaxy Pizza issued a public service announcement (PSA) on March 11, saying that due to a 'national gas supply crunch', the pizza chain, popular among residents of Delhi NCR, restricted operating hours for many of its major outlets.

The move has become an indicator of similar steps that players in hospitality industry would take amid the rising oil and energy supply crunch.

Pizza lovers need to plan their outings if their cravings start in the late night. Galaxy Pizza wrote on its post that it has 'temporarily restricted restaurant timings to 1 pm – 12 midnight' at these locations:

-East of Kailash, New Delhi

-Ocus Quantum, Sector 50, Gurgaon

-Bestech, Sector 43, Gurgaon

The Vasant Vihar outlet is an exception to the new timings as it will continue with its 11 am – 3 am schedule, Galaxy Pizza further shared in its Instagram post. However, as the national supply chain is facing disruption, diners are being warned ahead of their plans to check Instagram handles or call before visiting any of their favourite restaurants.

“We hope the situation improves soon,” Galaxy Pizza shared in their update, adding, “Thank you for your patience, support, and love during this time.”

Recipe for a perfect gas supply crunch

A war raging far off from the Indian subcontinent is affecting kitchens in popular restaurants, cafes in the Indian cities. How? It is because India is dependent for its energy supply. As per official data, India imports around 60 percent of its LPG (Liquefied Petroleum Gas), with almost 90 percent of them passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Restaurants cut menu across country

Many restaurants have shut down, while many others have either cut down menu or switched to electric cooking and other alternatives. Gas shortage is hitting restaurants hard in Hyderabad. A restaurant owner said that the fuel shortage is affecting their business very much, and with wood prices allegedly skyrocketing, especially in Ramdhan, it is challenging. The reported shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is starting to affect hotels and restaurants in Bhopal, prompting operators to switch to alternatives like induction cooking, while a few establishments have been forced to temporarily close.