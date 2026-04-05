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US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home

The LPG crisis has been triggered by the war in Iran, which began in late-February and is now in its fifth week. The conflict has significantly disrupted global energy supplies as the vital waterway Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Apr 05, 2026, 10:33 PM IST

US-Israel-Iran war: How LPG crisis is forcing migrant workers to leave cities and return home
Some workers say that LPG is being sold in the black market at around Rs 500 per kg.
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Years after the Covid-19 pandemic forced millions of migrant workers to leave cities and head back home, similar scenes are again unfolding across the country. As the LPG crisis deepens amid the war in Iran, jobs linked to it have begun to shrink and workers are being forced to pack their bags and return to their hometowns. This comes as restaurants and food outlets across India have cut down on operations due to a shortage of gas supply triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

Speaking to The Hindu, migrant workers waiting to board trains at the New Delhi Railway Station shared their plight. "I have eight family members. We all work in a toy factory in Jahangirpuri. The expense on LPG has increased significantly. We have been eating from outside for the past one week," said Sushila Devi, who was leaving for her native village in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh.

As per ticket vendors at the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines, up to 12,000 tickets are sold every day, with separate queues at the ticket windows. "At least five lakh persons depart from Delhi from the station. Most of them are from UP and Bihar but also other states like Haryana, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, and the southern states," an official reportedly said.

According to a report by News18, workers said that a standard 14.2 kg LPG cylinder, which earlier cost Rs 900-1,200 is now selling for up to Rs 4,000 in some places. Some workers claimed that LPG was being sold in the black market at around Rs 500 per kg -- making it unaffordable for low-income daily wage labourers.

The LPG crisis has been triggered by the war in Iran, which began in late-February and is now in its fifth week. The conflict has significantly disrupted global energy supplies as the vital waterway Strait of Hormuz remains largely blocked. India imports about 60 percent of its LPG needs and much of it comes from West Asia.

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