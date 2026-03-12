US-Iran war: PM Modi says it is 'test for entire nation' as India faces widespread LPG shortage

Is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's wife Mansoureh Khojasteh Bagherzadeh alive? Here's what Iranian state media says
INDIA
Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026 in Delhi, PM Modi said that his government had worked in a holistic manner to make the country "self-reliant" in the energy sector, which he claimed was bringing significant savings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the central government was doing "everything possible" to safeguard India's energy security amid a global oil crisis triggered by the ongoing war in Iran. Speaking at the NXT Summit 2026 in Delhi, PM Modi said his government had worked in a holistic manner to make the country "self-reliant" in the energy sector, which he claimed was bringing significant savings. The BJP leader added that the citizens of India should not face any problems due to conflicts in various parts of the world.
Addressing the summit in the capital city, PM Modi said: "Before 2014, India had negligible storage capacity for strategic petroleum reserve; now, we have significant reserves." The prime minister further stated that some people were trying to create panic over the supply of LPG in India and that they were "hurting the country". "Without making a political point, I will say they are not only exposing themselves before people but hurting the country," he added. The PM's remark came after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of LPG crunch in the Lok Sabha earlier in the day.
In his address, PM Modi also warned of action against people trying to benefit from the situation by selling certain products in the black market. Without mentioning the countries involved in the Iran war, PM Modi said: "This conflict has pushed the entire world into a severe energy crisis. In such difficult times, it becomes crucial how we respond as a country." He added: "A crisis, in many ways, is a test for the entire nation. With calm and patience, we must deal with these circumstances. By strengthening public trust and raising awareness among people, we must move forward together. In this, everyone has a role to play."