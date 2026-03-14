US-Israel-Iran war: IndiGo to resume 252 flights to Middle East except these cities from March 16-28

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INDIA
The IndiGo airline said it is gradually restoring services while aligning capacity with current operating conditions. IndiGo will operate about 126 weekly flights to and from Middle East.
The IndiGo airline said it is gradually restoring services while aligning capacity with current operating conditions. IndiGo will operate about 126 weekly flights to and from Saudi Arabia, 98 weekly flights to and from the United Arab Emirates, and 28 weekly flights to and from Oman during the period. The airline said it is closely monitoring the situation amid ongoing geopolitical risks, airspace restrictions, airport constraints, and rising fuel and insurance costs.
"These measures are being taken to ensure safe and reliable operations across the region while maintaining essential connectivity,” the airline said in a statement. Passengers travelling from cities in the Middle East will continue to be able to connect to multiple destinations across IndiGo’s network in India and beyond.
However, the airline said operations to several destinations in the region -- Doha, Kuwait, Bahrain, Dammam, Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah -- will remain suspended until March 28 as part of the temporary network adjustments. IndiGo added that it is taking steps to support affected passengers and may operate additional ad-hoc flights for stranded travellers if required.
The airline is providing real-time updates on its website and social media platforms and has advised passengers to check the latest flight information and travel advisories before planning their journeys. IndiGo said it will continue to coordinate with authorities and adapt its operations depending on the evolving situation, reiterating its commitment to the safety of passengers, crew and aircraft.
Shares of IndiGo parent -- InterGlobe Aviation -- on Friday ended lower at Rs 4,162, a decrease of about 2 per cent on the BSE.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS)