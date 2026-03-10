FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Suryakumar Yadav recalls meeting MS Dhoni before T20 World Cup, opens up on getting key advice

INDIA

US-Iran war: Air India flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge amid energy crisis

In its statement, Air India said that without the surcharge revision, some of its flights risked becoming commercially unviable and could face cancellations. "Absent such fuel surcharges, it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating costs and would have to be cancelled."

Sagar Malik

Updated : Mar 10, 2026, 10:17 PM IST

US-Iran war: Air India flights to cost more as it imposes fuel surcharge amid energy crisis
Air India said it will review the surcharges periodically and adjust them as the situation evolves.
Air India is set to introduce a phased increase in fuel surcharge across its domestic and international network, the airline said on Tuesday citing a rise in jet fuel prices triggered by the Iran war. The Tata Group-owned airline has released information on price hikes that it will implement in three phases. Air India said in a statement that it regretted the move, but added that it was unavoidable due to factors beyond the airline's control.

In its statement, Air India said that without the surcharge revision, some of its flights risked becoming commercially unviable and could face cancellations. "Absent such fuel surcharges, it is likely that some flights would be unable to cover operating costs and would have to be cancelled," the Air India statement read. The Gurugram-headquartered airline added that it will review the surcharges periodically and adjust them as the situation evolves. Air India Express, the carrier's low-cost arm, will not apply any fuel surcharge on its flights for the time being, providing some relief to flyers.

