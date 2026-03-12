Farooq Abdullah receives call from Amit Shah after his assassination attempt, assures probe; says 'no police were present'
Who is IAS Vandana Vaidya? Police raid at her farmhouse busts gambling ring, 18 arrested
Dhurandhar 2 vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Pawan Kalyan's film director breaks silence on clash: 'If it was SRK movie...'
US-Israel-Iran conflict: Why did Iran open restricted Strait of Hormuz for India-bound vessels after China?
WhatsApp parent-managed account for under-13 children: Know step-by step guide for set-up; how data and privacy are protected?
Mumbai Bomb Scare: Threat email received at BSE, High Court, Vidhan Bhawan during budget session; police on high alert
Hardik Pandya in Trouble: Complaint filed against cricketer for ‘disrespecting' national flag after T20 World Cup win
Will IPL 2026 be canceled due to US-Iran war? BCCI Vice-President clarifies
LPG Crisis: Hyderabad restaurant returns to wood fuel, problem mounts for Ramadan devotees
This Priyanka Chopra's film creates history, becomes most-watched film, beats Citadel, Red Notice, Love Actually 2
INDIA
Amid the US-Iran conflict, India has been allowed to pass their tankers, Pushpak and Parimal, safely through the Strait of Hormuz, the corridor that poses restrictions to the ships from the US, Europe and Israel.
Amid the US-Iran conflict, India has been allowed to pass their tankers, Pushpak and Parimal, safely through the Strait of Hormuz, the corridor that poses restrictions to the ships from the US, Europe and Israel.