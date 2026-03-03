US-Israel-Iran conflict sends India-UK flight prices soaring to Rs 9 lakh, travel time extends

Meanwhile, the UAE airspace has partially reopened with restricted corridors, and some flights are operating from Dubai airports, though access is strictly controlled. The MEA's Evacuation Cell says regular services are still heavily suspended, but some inbound and outbound flights are allowed.

The ongoing Middle East conflict has disrupted airspace, forcing airlines to adjust schedules and routes, leading to limited choices for passengers to deal with soaring airfares. While Indian air carriers are resuming long-haul services via alternative routes, avoiding restricted airspace, direct flights from India to the UK are scarce, with prices exceeding Rs 9 lakh, while one-stop flights are available for Rs 43,928- Rs 50,000, according to reports.

With middle east airspace halt due to the ongoing conflict involving Iran and Israel, Passengers couldn't find direct flights from Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad to London, which have virtually disappeared from booking platforms. There are only two options, Long one-stop journeys (around 25 hours and 45 minutes) priced at Rs 43,928, and another single non-stop seat on Virgin Atlantic VS303 (Airbus A350-1000) priced at Rs 9 lakh one-way. For the March 6 departure from New Delhi to London Heathrow, Virgin Atlantic VS303 is the only direct service available, departing at 5 am and arriving at 09:30 am (10-hour flight), while other options require at least one stop, mostly via Dubai, which normally handles over 1,000 flights a day, and remained closed for a fourth day on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, Airlines' websites show tickets on many popular routes between Asia and Europe are booked out for days, with high offer prices. Carriers are bypassing closed Middle Eastern airspace by flying north via the Caucasus and Afghanistan or south via Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, adding to flight times and fuel usage. Airlines operating non-stop services or through alternate hubs outside the affected region, like Cathay Pacific, Singapore Airlines, and Turkish Airlines, may benefit as passengers shift away from Gulf-based carriers.



Meanwhile, the UAE airspace has partially reopened with restricted corridors, and some flights are operating from Dubai airports, though access is strictly controlled. The MEA's Evacuation Cell says regular services are still heavily suspended, but some inbound and outbound flights are allowed. SpiceJet is operating special flights from Fujairah to Delhi, Mumbai, and Kochi to support Indian nationals returning home.

Airlines like Air Arabia and Qatar Airways have suspended flights to and from the UAE and other countries due to the ongoing conflict, with limited exceptions. Passengers are advised to monitor their airlines for updates. The Indira Gandhi International Airport has warned of potential delays or adjustments to westbound flights.