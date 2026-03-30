US-Iran War to bring energy lockdown and fuel rationing? How is India prepared to tackle energy crisis?

The Middle East crisis is continuing to increase global crude prices along with restricting energy supplies. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India must be “prepared like the times of Covid”, with a coordinated response and readiness.

The Middle East crisis is continuing to increase global crude prices along with restricting energy supplies. At this juncture, there is no official confirmation about an immediate reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and due to this, especially many countries in Asia, are facing major oil crisis.

The situation is that of a slow-burning crisis, which puts the burden slowly but heavily each day in the weeks that pass. Due to the US-Iran war, ship movement through the Strait of Hormuz has been made dangerous as they have come to a halt. The route is crucial as a major portion of the world’s oil trade takes place through this route.

Due to the ongoing oil crisis, fuel prices have now increased to USD 112 per barrel. Gas prices have risen to USD 5 per gallon in the United States. Many products have been becoming more expensive due to increasing transportation costs. The prices of goods in stores are also increasing at a rapid rate. Food security is also at risk as fertilizers crucial for food production are transported through the Strait of Hormuz. If farmers have to pay more, food prices will also increase.

Will India face COVID-19–style lockdown?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his past few addresses to Parliament over the West Asia crisis, acknowledged the severity of the current situation. In his speech, the Prime Minister said that India must be “prepared like the times of Covid”, with a coordinated response and readiness.

PM Modi also noted that the Middle East crisis has created “unprecedented economic and security challenges,” more so because of energy supply disruptions. According to him, the impact of the war could be long-lasting and serious for the global economy.

Fuel rationing situation in India

India is facing the direct impact of fuel crisis, especially with cooking gas (LPG). In some cities, people have witnessed delays, long queues, and even suspension of new LPG connections. Wait time for cylinders delivery has been extended which have fueled black market prices.

In such a situation, India has prioritised domestic demand over exports, cut industrial gas supply to conserve fuel, increased LPG production and rerouted shipments and have advised citizens to avoid panic buying.

The Modi government has set up special task forces and empowered groups to continuously assess the situation and respond quickly to disruptions in energy, food, and supply chains.

“Lockdown in India” has been featuring in daily conversations as people have been wondering if the government will take such a drastic step. Experts are of the opinion that it is largely driven by a mix of Covid-era memories and fresh anxiety over the ongoing West Asia crisis.