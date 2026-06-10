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US-Iran war: 3 Indian crew members missing after attack on tanker off Oman coast

In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs said three Indian seafarers were missing while 21 had been rescued as search and rescue efforts continued. The vessel had 24 Indian nationals on board at the time of the attack.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 10, 2026, 10:53 PM IST

US-Iran war: 3 Indian crew members missing after attack on tanker off Oman coast
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Photo: ANI).
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India has condemned an attack on a tanker near Oman's coast, close to the Strait of Hormuz. In a statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that three Indian seafarers were missing while 21 had been rescued as search and rescue efforts continued. The vessel had 24 Indian nationals on board at the time of the attack.

In an official statement, the MEA said: "Our Embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and proactively coordinating with the Omani authorities in the ongoing Search and Rescue operation." It added: "The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. We reiterate our call for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region. The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region in keeping with international law must be restored at the earliest."

According to a report by Reuters, maritime officials said that the tanker transporting oil products had been hit in a suspected US missile strike. Earlier, the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received a report about an incident around 20 nautical miles northeast of Sohar in Oman, near the Hormuz Strait. The UKMTO had said that the tanker saw a fire in its engine room. This comes a day after the Indian Coast Guard said it had rescued 24 Indian crew members of a Palau-flagged merchant tanker following a reported missile strike off the coast of Oman. Tensions in the region have escalated in recent days as the US and Iran launched attacks and counterattacks. The two countries have been engaged in a deadly war since late-February.

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