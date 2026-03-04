FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

US-Iran War: Indians returning from Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat share scary tales of missile attacks

To ensure the safety and security of the Indian diaspora in West Asia, many Indian flights have successfully transported passengers from conflict ridden Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 04, 2026, 04:29 PM IST

To ensure the safety and security of the Indian diaspora in West Asia, many Indian flights have successfully transported passengers from conflict ridden Dubai, Jeddah, Abu Dhabi and Muscat to the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Tuesday after a little delay in bringing Indians back home. Also, another flight with 143 cockpit crew of Air India and Air India Express, brought back Indians stuck in different cities in the Gulf to Delhi. 

A source said, “We mobilised all our resources promptly and utilised the opportunity to fly back stranded passengers from the Dubai International Airport at the earliest when we heard one flight could be sent.” It contained only Air India passengers who had booked tickets but could not travel earlier due to the raging crisis. 

Earlier today, Indians who were stuck in Dubai returned home safely and shared accounts of the problems they encountered amid the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, which has entered its fourth day. Air India Express said it will continue its scheduled flights to and from Muscat today, along with additional services to Delhi, Kochi and Mumbai. 

A passenger named Mohamad Adil said, “There are no issues in Muscat as such. The atmosphere in Oman is totally peaceful.” However, another passenger from Abu Dhabi recounted a “scary” experience, saying, it was “a very scary experience watching missiles constantly being intercepted in the city. Another passenger seconded it stating that though the situation was quite frightening, they felt safe.” 

Meanwhile, another passenger landed in Hyderabad, Lekhya says, "Near our campus (BITS Dubai), everything was fine. On the first day, we saw missiles coming, and they were being intercepted. Later, we saw nothing; everything was fine. The situation is uncertain whether it is going to get worse or better. So, we have come back". 

A passenger landed in Chennai, Santosh Kumar says, “I had gone to Dubai for some work when the unfortunate turn of events occurred. We were stuck there, but we didn't face many difficulties. The Dubai Govt is very helpful. People are very helpful. They ensured our safety and security. While my stay got extended by a few days, everything was very well managed.” 

Delhi airport saw 80 international flights cancelled, with 36 of those being departures.  

Some passengers said that they had gone as tourists and were scheduled to return India when the tensions escalated.

