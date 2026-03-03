US-Iran War: Fuel prices hike in India? 25 days of crude oil, refined oil stock; Here's all you need to know
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal celebrate first Holi after welcoming Vihaan Kaushal; Sunny Kaushal, Isabelle Kaif join them
Agniveervayu Recruitment 2026: Indian Air Force re-opens online applications; Check eligibility criteria, steps to apply, last date to fill form and more
No Dry Day in Delhi on Holi 2026 as govt permits liquor shops to stay open
Holi 2026: Ranbir Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi enjoy festivities with kids - Watch viral videos
US, Israel-Iran War: Survivors recount heartbreaking horror stories of death and destruction
Will Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Jordan join US-Iran war after being attacked? Will Pakistan join Riyadh? Details here
Vivek Oberoi urges Indians not to spread panic amid rising tensions in Middle East: 'Choose empathy above all else'
Voice Powered AI Development: Elevating productivity with Claude Code and Wispr Flow
Who Makes Best Super Clone Watches: Replicawrist Leads the Market
INDIA
The Petroleum Ministry has said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.
Amid turmoil in West Asia, government sources on Tuesday said that India has about 25 days of crude oil and refined oil stocks, and it is scouting for alternative sources for importing crude oil, LPG and LNG.
As per the sources, there are no immediate plans to raise the prices of petrol or diesel in the country amid tensions in West Asia.
Earlier on Monday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri reviewed the supply situation for crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products with senior officials from the Ministry and PSUs, amid tensions in West Asia.
The Petroleum Ministry has said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.
India is a major importer of crude oil and natural gas from West Asian countries.
"We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.
Moreover, the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held a stakeholder consultation with all stakeholder ministries, key logistics and trade facilitation partners to review the emerging geo-political situation in West Asia and its potential impact on India's export-import cargo flows, including the export ecosystem.
According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the meeting was chaired by Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Suchindra Misra and Lav Agarwal, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).
The meeting was attended by representatives from logistics operators and shipping lines/forwarders, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Reserve Bank of India, export promotion ecosystem and other concerned agencies.
Stakeholders presented an assessment of the evolving operational environment, including routing and transit-time changes, vessel scheduling adjustments, container/equipment availability, freight and insurance cost trends, and implications for time-sensitive exports.
"The discussions covered the need to maintain predictability in cargo movement, minimise avoidable delays, and ensure seamless documentation and payment processes for exporters and importers," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)