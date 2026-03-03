FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

US-Iran War: Fuel prices hike in India? 25 days of crude oil, refined oil stock; Here's all you need to know

The Petroleum Ministry has said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.

ANI

Updated : Mar 03, 2026, 06:39 PM IST

US-Iran War: Fuel prices hike in India? 25 days of crude oil, refined oil stock; Here's all you need to know
Amid turmoil in West Asia, government sources on Tuesday said that India has about 25 days of crude oil and refined oil stocks, and it is scouting for alternative sources for importing crude oil, LPG and LNG.

As per the sources, there are no immediate plans to raise the prices of petrol or diesel in the country amid tensions in West Asia.

Earlier on Monday, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Puri reviewed the supply situation for crude oil, LPG, and other petroleum products with senior officials from the Ministry and PSUs, amid tensions in West Asia.

The Petroleum Ministry has said it is continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure the availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country.

India is a major importer of crude oil and natural gas from West Asian countries.

"We are continuously monitoring the evolving situation, and all necessary steps will be taken in order to ensure availability and affordability of major petroleum products in the country," the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said in a post on X.

Moreover, the Department of Commerce, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, held a stakeholder consultation with all stakeholder ministries, key logistics and trade facilitation partners to review the emerging geo-political situation in West Asia and its potential impact on India's export-import cargo flows, including the export ecosystem.

According to the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the meeting was chaired by Special Secretary, Department of Commerce, Suchindra Misra and Lav Agarwal, Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

The meeting was attended by representatives from logistics operators and shipping lines/forwarders, Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Reserve Bank of India, export promotion ecosystem and other concerned agencies.

Stakeholders presented an assessment of the evolving operational environment, including routing and transit-time changes, vessel scheduling adjustments, container/equipment availability, freight and insurance cost trends, and implications for time-sensitive exports.

"The discussions covered the need to maintain predictability in cargo movement, minimise avoidable delays, and ensure seamless documentation and payment processes for exporters and importers," the Commerce Ministry said in a statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

