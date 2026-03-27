US-Iran war: Economic, trade stability, energy security: PM Modi lists out priorities in meeting with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing and Lieutenant Governors of States to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday chaired a meeting with chief ministers via video conferencing and Lieutenant Governors of States to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation arising out of recent developments in West Asia and its potential impact on India.

Chief ministers of states where elections are set to take place were absent from the meeting due to the model code of conduct. For the Chief Secretaries of poll-bound states, a separate meeting will be held through the Cabinet Secretariat to allow smooth administrative coordination aligning with election norms.

Discussions focused on fuel supply, inflation and logistics amid rising global tensions. The meeting emphasisied on being prepared and ensuring coordinated action between the Centre and states to tackle challenges and mitigate disruptions created by the Middle East crisis, particularly in energy supplies and supply chains.

PM Modi assesses states’ preparedness

The Prime Minister chaired the meeting with CMs as part of India’s efforts to assess preparedness and maintain stability in essential sectors. PM Modi assessed the preparedness of states to defend themselves from any surprise element from the conflict, including contingency planning for fuel availability and price pressures.

As a global energy crisis is ongoing, PM Modi stressed the need for close coordination and timely response mechanisms.

PM Modi cites Covid-19 pandemic

Referring to the ongoing situation in West Asia, Prime Minister said India has prior experience in dealing with similar global disruptions. He recalled the collective response during the Covid-19 pandemic, when the Centre and States worked together as “Team India” to mitigate the impact on supply chains, trade, and daily life.

He underscored that the same spirit of cooperation and coordination remains India's greatest strength in navigating the present circumstances. Prime Minister highlighted that the situation remains dynamic, necessitating continuous monitoring and adaptive strategies, an official release said.

PM Modi lists priorities

He said that an Inter-Ministerial Group has been operational since March 3, reviewing the situation on a daily basis and taking timely decisions. He stressed that the Government’s priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains. Emphasising the critical role of States, the Prime Minister noted that effective implementation of decisions takes place at the state level.

He called for constant communication and coordination between the Centre and States, along with timely sharing of information and joint decision-making, so that responses are swift and well-aligned. Prime Minister urged States to ensure the smooth functioning of supply chains and to take strict measures against hoarding and profiteering.

He highlighted the importance of activating control rooms at State and District levels and maintaining administrative alertness to prevent disruptions.He also stressed the need for advance planning in the agriculture sector, particularly in monitoring fertiliser storage and distribution, so that farmers do not face difficulties during the upcoming Kharif season.