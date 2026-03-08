US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others
INDIA
Air India and Air India Express have been continuing scheduled flight operations to specific West Asian destinations, along with operating more non-scheduled flights to rescue stranded travellers amid ongoing airspace restrictions in parts of this region. According to a press release, airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open, allowing the airline to maintain regular services to and from Jeddah and Muscat.
As per the release, Air India is operating scheduled flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Jeddah. Also, Air India Express continues to operate flights connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, alongside connecting Jeddah with Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru.
To ensure safety of Indians in the Middle East and Gulf region, the airlines has also announced additional non-scheduled flights on March 8 after receiving approvals from Indian and local authorities to speed up rescue process of travellers affected by the regional restrictions. Air India will operate special services between Delhi and Dubai and between Mumbai and Dubai on Sunday.
Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights connecting Indian cities with several destinations in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah.
According to the press release, these additional flights are primarily intended for stranded travellers, with priority given to passengers who already hold bookings with either airline. Air India Express also confirmed that all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh remain cancelled until March 13 due to the ongoing restrictions. Air India's scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 10.
(With inputs from ANI)