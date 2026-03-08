FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others

‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised

Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'

India to drop Abhishek Sharma in T20 WC 2026 final against New Zealand? Sunil Gavaskar says, 'hasn't learned from his dismissals'

US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Pakistan driver killed in Dubai’s Al Basha after debris from an aerial interception fell onto his vehicle

Donald Trump accuses UK of supporting Iran in war, says, ‘we've already won’

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge: Amid Middle East conflict, why its collections will not be affected due to US-Iran war?

Pakistan hikes fuel prices by 20% amid US-Iran war; why is the country so badly hit?

IND vs NZ: How will Ahmedabad pitch behave in T20 World Cup 2026 final?

Who is Anjali Pichai? Sundar Pichai’s wife whose advice became turning point in Google CEO’s career

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others

US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge: Amid Middle East conflict, why its collections will not be affected due to US-Iran war?

Dhurandhar 2: Amid Iran war, why its collections will not be affected?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth

Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308

From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there

US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam

HomeIndia

INDIA

US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others

Air India and Air India Express have been continuing scheduled flight operations to specific West Asian destinations, along with operating more non-scheduled flights to rescue stranded travellers amid ongoing airspace restrictions in parts of this region. According to a press release, airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open, allowing the airline to maintain regular services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. 

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 08, 2026, 09:32 AM IST

US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others
Air India, Air India Express to operate additional flights to UAE, West Asia
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Air India and Air India Express have been continuing scheduled flight operations to specific West Asian destinations, along with operating more non-scheduled flights to rescue stranded travellers amid ongoing airspace restrictions in parts of this region. According to a press release, airspace over Saudi Arabia and Oman remains open, allowing the airline to maintain regular services to and from Jeddah and Muscat. 

As per the release, Air India is operating scheduled flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with Jeddah. Also, Air India Express continues to operate flights connecting Muscat with Delhi, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mangaluru, Mumbai and Kannur, alongside connecting Jeddah with Bengaluru, Kozhikode and Mangaluru. 

To ensure safety of Indians in the Middle East and Gulf region, the airlines has also announced additional non-scheduled flights on March 8 after receiving approvals from Indian and local authorities to speed up rescue process of travellers affected by the regional restrictions. Air India will operate special services between Delhi and Dubai and between Mumbai and Dubai on Sunday.  

Air India Express will operate 30 additional flights connecting Indian cities with several destinations in the United Arab Emirates, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah. 

According to the press release, these additional flights are primarily intended for stranded travellers, with priority given to passengers who already hold bookings with either airline. Air India Express also confirmed that all its scheduled flights to and from Bahrain, Dammam, Doha, Kuwait and Riyadh remain cancelled until March 13 due to the ongoing restrictions. Air India's scheduled flights to and from Dammam, Doha and Riyadh will remain suspended until March 10.

 

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8 for stranded nationals in Doha, Muscat, Dubai, others
US-Iran War: Air India, AI Express to operate additional flights on March 8
‘Bahut zaroorat thi pyar ki’: Teary eyed YouTuber, Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
YouTuber Anurag Dobhal livestreams car crash, hospitalised
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action in brutal killing of 26-year-old man, says, 'Zero tolerance policy'
Uttam Nagar Holi Murder: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta orders strict action
India to drop Abhishek Sharma in T20 WC 2026 final against New Zealand? Sunil Gavaskar says, 'hasn't learned from his dismissals'
India to drop Abhishek Sharma in T20 WC 2026 final against New Zealand?
US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Pakistan driver killed in Dubai’s Al Basha after debris from an aerial interception fell onto his vehicle
US-Israel-Iran Conflict: Pakistan driver killed in Dubai’s Al Basha
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308; Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Roshni Nadar Malhotra top list; Know their net worth
Hurun Rich List 2026: India's total number of billionaires rises to 308
From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final
From Axar Patel to Mitchell Santner: Key bowlers to watch in IND vs NZ T20 World
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling families, key facts, Indians living there
US-Israel-Iran War: Tehran bombs UAE, group of 7 emirates, know about ruling fam
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun Tendulkar’s wedding | See pics
Sara Tendulkar stuns in elegant pink saree by Manish Malhotra at brother Arjun
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine at Allu Arjun’s brother’s big day | See pics
Allu Sirish-Nayanika Reddy’s Wedding: Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Suriya shine
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement