US-Iran Strait of Hormuz Standoff: India's oil crisis deepens, inflation fears rise; how will it brace?

Higher oil prices could push inflation beyond 6%, weakening the rupee and eroding GDP growth by 1%. As energy demand spikes loom, is India ready for the oil shock?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.25% to support growth while monitoring inflation, as India is bracing for an oil shock, with crude prices surging to over $140 per barrel(in March 2026), one of the sharpest short-term increases due to tensions in West Asia, which accounts for around 40% of India's crude imports. Looking ahead, India eyes energy demand spikes between April and June, driven by air conditioning, irrigation, and industrial cooling. And the geopolitical condition further, with the Strait of Hormuz, the critical waterway, is disrupted, with the US and Iran's fragile ceasefire situation, India's oil shock can trigger inflation.



Higher oil prices could push inflation beyond the RBI's 6% tolerance limit. As the rupee has weakened, making imports more expensive, the prolonged oil shock could erode India's GDP growth by 1 percentage point.

India's oil shock triggers inflation: How will it brace?

According to Abhishek Bhilwaria, Bhilwaria MF (AMFI registered MFD), India is managing a significant global oil shock by combining immediate fiscal protection for consumers with accelerated long-term energy transition strategies. "To shield the domestic economy from a nearly 50% spike in the Indian crude basket, the government implemented a Rs 10 per litre excise duty cut on 27 March 2026, keeping retail petrol prices stable at roughly Rs 94.77 in Delhi and ₹103.54 in Mumbai as of 9 April 2026," he says.

"While the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) warns that sustained oil prices above $100 could widen the current account deficit to over 2% of GDP and push the rupee toward Rs 95, India is leveraging its 74-day strategic oil cover and a diversified supply chain sourcing crude from 41 countries—up from 27 a decade ago. Long-term resilience is being bolstered by the nationwide mandate for E20 (20% ethanol-blended petrol) effective 1 April 2026, which is projected to save approximately Rs 30,000 crore in annual import bills while insulating the economy from future price volatility," he adds.

Mayank Arora, Director- Regulatory, Nangia Global, explains the underlying cause for concern from a potential oil shock, which leads to symptoms like inflation, is the pressure of the currency. He highlighted the 'controlables' from a monetary policy and fiscal policy perspective.

"On the monetary side, the RBI has already avoided the temptation for a knee-jerk rate hike and has decided to - for now - walk a tight rope of balancing growth and inflation by holding the policy rate at 5.25%. Whether this stance will hold will be tested in the coming weeks and months, but for now, all good on this front,' he says.

"The RBI may also, as it has done in the past, curb certain remittances under the LRS route or tweak the average maturity period of ECBs (an option that is being widely used to fund projects by Chinese FDI Companies after Press Note 3) to ensure dollars stay in India," Mr Arora adds.

"On the fiscal policy front, the Government may decide to tactically utilise the buffer created by keeping excise duty high on petroleum products by reducing excise rates to offset the impact of an oil shock. On a strategic level, the Government has taken initiatives to reduce import dependence on non-oil imports through the Make In India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives," states Mr Arora.