US, India ties can help in solving lot of global challenges: Joe Biden during meeting with PM Modi

The ties between the US and India can help in solving a lot of global challenges, US President Joe Biden said during his bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

In his opening remarks as he met PM Modi for bilateral talks, Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.

"I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact back in 2006 when I was the Vice President, I said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world," Biden said.

Prime Minister in his remarks said that technology is becoming a driving force.

"We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for the greater global good," he said.

This is their first in-person meeting since Biden took office as President early this year.

PM Modi extended his gratitude to Biden for "warm welcome".

"I would like to extend my gratitude to President Biden for the warm welcome not only to me but my delegation," he said in his opening remarks.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the discussions.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister, who is on a three-day visit to the US, held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan.