FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Anti-quota protests erupt: Who is leading the movement and what are the demands?

Anti-quota protests erupt: Who is leading the movement and what are the demands?

Congress leader KC Venugopal slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'People who looted temple are accusing us'

Cong slams BJP over Ram Mandir row: 'Those who looted accusing us'

Assam floods death toll rises to 95; 14 districts remain on high alert

Assam floods death toll rises to 95; 14 districts on high alert

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen

SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look

Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond

Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat

Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

US immigration gets stricter: What Indian applicants for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits should know

According to a press release, USCIS stated that the policy will prevent people from filing incomplete or "placeholder" applications just to obtain temporary immigration benefits (such as work authorisation). How could it impact Indian applicants? Know here.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 08:55 AM IST

US immigration gets stricter: What Indian applicants for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits should know
US immigration gets stricter: What Indian applicants for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits should know (Representative image/File photo)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The United States has imposed striicter rules on its immigration benefit processing rules, allowing US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers to deny incomplete or insufficiently documented applications for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits. In its new policy, the officers no longer have to issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) before rejecting an application. 

USCIS tightens rules for immigration benefits

According to USCIS press release, the applicants must establish their eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time they file their request.  The agency said its application forms and accompanying instructions should clearly specify the evidence required for each immigration benefit, enabling applicants to submit complete requests at the time of filing. The policy is effective immediately and applies to requests pending or filed on or after Aug. 5, 2026, unless otherwise specified by regulations or USCIS policy.

Under the Biden-era policy, USCIS officers were encouraged to first ask applicants for missing documents or additional evidence before denying an application. This gave applicants an opportunity to correct mistakes and complete their filings. With new policy effective, there is no second chance henceforth, also affecting thousands of applicants, iincluding Indians. 

Why did USCIS make this change?

According to press release, USCIS stated that the policy will prevent people from filing incomplete or "placeholder" applications just to obtain temporary immigration benefits (such as work authorization). The move will reduce frivolous filings, speed up processing for legitimate applicants and also restore officers' discretion under existing immigration regulations. "This policy better aligns USCIS procedures with long-standing Department of Homeland Security regulatory authority and form instructions, helps restore integrity to the immigration system, and makes it more difficult for aliens to file frivolous benefit requests," read the statement. 

New US immigration rule: How could it affect Indians?

Although Indian migration to the US is undergoing a massive shift with already stricter immigration rules, the latest move will definitely affect Indians applying for USCIS-managed immigration benefits. Indians applying for Green Cards (Adjustment of Status), Employment Authorisation Documents (Work Permits/EADs); H-1B extensions or change of status, L-1, O-1 and other employment-related petitions; family-based immigration petitions, naturalisation (US citizenship) and travel documents and other USCIS immigration benefits, will need to carefully check forms and supporting documents before filing.

If an application is incomplete or does not prove eligibility, USCIS can reject or deny it immediately, without issuing an RFE or a NOID.  This leaves applicants with less room for errors and may increase rejections. Indian applicants must ensure their applications are fully complete and supported with all required evidence at the time of filing. The move will also enable USCIS to process genuine applications more efficiently by not spending time on incomplete or frivolous cases.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Anti-quota protests erupt: Who is leading the movement and what are the demands?
Anti-quota protests erupt: Who is leading the movement and what are the demands?
US immigration gets stricter: What Indian applicants for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits should know
US immigration gets stricter: What Indian applicants should know
Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here
Sonam Wangchuk accuses Union ministers of breaching trust, details here
Trump compares Iran strategy to Venezuela, says US open to deal with Tehran
Trump compares Iran strategy to Venezuela, says US open to deal with Tehran
Gold, silver prices today, August 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, August 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in here
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan, Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look on screen
SRK in Pathaan, Ranveer in Dhurandhar: 5 actors who aced the long-haired look
Friendship Day 2026: From Sholay to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, five iconic Bollywood films that redefine and celebrate this special bond
Friendship Day 2026: Five iconic Bollywood films that redefine, celebrate bond
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 powerpack performances of Divyenndu that made him superstars' biggest threat
Ahead of Mirzapur: The Movie, 5 performances of Divyenndu that made him star
From Raakh's Sonali Bendre to System's Jyothika, Sonakshi Sinha: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism for good on OTT
From Sonali Bendre to Jyothika: 5 actresses that changed definition of feminism
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement