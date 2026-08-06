US immigration gets stricter: What Indian applicants for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits should know

According to a press release, USCIS stated that the policy will prevent people from filing incomplete or "placeholder" applications just to obtain temporary immigration benefits (such as work authorisation). How could it impact Indian applicants? Know here.

The United States has imposed striicter rules on its immigration benefit processing rules, allowing US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) officers to deny incomplete or insufficiently documented applications for visas, green cards and other immigration benefits. In its new policy, the officers no longer have to issue a Request for Evidence (RFE) or a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) before rejecting an application.

USCIS tightens rules for immigration benefits

According to USCIS press release, the applicants must establish their eligibility for an immigration benefit at the time they file their request. The agency said its application forms and accompanying instructions should clearly specify the evidence required for each immigration benefit, enabling applicants to submit complete requests at the time of filing. The policy is effective immediately and applies to requests pending or filed on or after Aug. 5, 2026, unless otherwise specified by regulations or USCIS policy.

Under the Biden-era policy, USCIS officers were encouraged to first ask applicants for missing documents or additional evidence before denying an application. This gave applicants an opportunity to correct mistakes and complete their filings. With new policy effective, there is no second chance henceforth, also affecting thousands of applicants, iincluding Indians.

Why did USCIS make this change?

According to press release, USCIS stated that the policy will prevent people from filing incomplete or "placeholder" applications just to obtain temporary immigration benefits (such as work authorization). The move will reduce frivolous filings, speed up processing for legitimate applicants and also restore officers' discretion under existing immigration regulations. "This policy better aligns USCIS procedures with long-standing Department of Homeland Security regulatory authority and form instructions, helps restore integrity to the immigration system, and makes it more difficult for aliens to file frivolous benefit requests," read the statement.

New US immigration rule: How could it affect Indians?

Although Indian migration to the US is undergoing a massive shift with already stricter immigration rules, the latest move will definitely affect Indians applying for USCIS-managed immigration benefits. Indians applying for Green Cards (Adjustment of Status), Employment Authorisation Documents (Work Permits/EADs); H-1B extensions or change of status, L-1, O-1 and other employment-related petitions; family-based immigration petitions, naturalisation (US citizenship) and travel documents and other USCIS immigration benefits, will need to carefully check forms and supporting documents before filing.

If an application is incomplete or does not prove eligibility, USCIS can reject or deny it immediately, without issuing an RFE or a NOID. This leaves applicants with less room for errors and may increase rejections. Indian applicants must ensure their applications are fully complete and supported with all required evidence at the time of filing. The move will also enable USCIS to process genuine applications more efficiently by not spending time on incomplete or frivolous cases.