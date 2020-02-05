US has shown understanding regarding security challenges in J&K: Govt tells Lok Sabha

This comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India between February 24 and 26.

The government on Wednesday said the United States has shown understanding regarding the security challenges in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and has acknowledged the steps taken by the government to restore normalcy.

In a written reply in Lok Sabha, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "The US Government has shown understanding regarding the security challenges in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and, from time to time, has acknowledged the steps taken to restore normalcy."

"Government has proactively briefed members of the international community, including interlocutors in the USA, regarding the rationale behind the abrogation of Article 370 and the normalization of the situation in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir," it said.

This comes ahead of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India between February 24 and 26. No official announcement of the dates has been done yet.

US government sources have said that Kashmir won't be raised during any high-level visit by the US to India as Washington respects India's sovereignty.

The US has often called for the return of normalcy and easing of restrictions in Jammu and Kashmir since the government abrogated Article 370 in August last year.

Earlier in January, fifteen foreign envoys including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, travelled to Srinagar to assess the ground situation in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation.

This was the first visit of diplomats organised by the government since the revocation of the special status of the erstwhile state. Earlier, a group of European Parliament MPs travelled to the region to asses the situation on the ground.