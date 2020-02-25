US First Lady Melania Trump visits Delhi govt school, attends 'Happiness Class'

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday paid a visit to the Sarvodaya Co-Ed Senior Secondary School in South Delhi to attend a 'Happiness Class'. She said that she was impressed by the curriculum, stating that it has set a positive example for the educators around the world to ensure a "promising future."

"A healthy, positive example has been set for educators to ensure a promising future," she said.

"It is very inspiring that students begin their day by practising mindfulness and connecting with nature," she added.

The school was decked up in order to welcome her. Floral rangolis graced the floor at various places in the school, and walls of the school were decorated with floral garlands and motifs. On her arrival, the students welcomed her by applying 'teeka' on her forehead and then handed over a bouquet. She also lit a ceremonial lamp.

A student band played the bagpipes for Melania. Another group of students of the school performed a traditional dance on a folk song.

All the students were dressed in traditional attire for Melania's visit.

She also toured the school and visited a reading room as well as an activity room for kindergarten students. She also saw a yoga session and interacted with students.

"Namaste! It's a beautiful school. Thank you for welcoming me with a traditional dance performance. This is my first visit to India, people here are so welcoming and so kind," she told the students gathered there.

"In the US, I work with children like you to promote similar ideas of well-being through my 'BE BEST' initiative. 3 pillars of 'BE BEST' include dangers of drug abuse, the importance of online safety&overall well-being of children."

It is to be noted that the 'BE BEST' initiative is a public awareness campaign started by Melania Trump on May 7, 2018, dealing with cyberbullying, drug use, and overall development of youth. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted to welcome the First Lady to the Delhi Government school.

"@FLOTUS will attend happiness class in our school today. Great day for our teachers, students and Delhiites. For centuries, India has taught spirituality to the world. Am happy that she will take back the msg of happiness from our school," Kejriwal said.

"Welcome to our school @FLOTUS! We hope you would have a great time here in #HappinessClass It's just 18 months old initiative but early results have made us confident that @HappinessDelhi is the ultimate solution to all violence & hate in mindsets that we are facing worldwide," Sisodia tweeted.

Kejriwal and Sisodia could not attend the event at the school after the US embassy had conveyed to the city administration that their names do not figure in the list of invitees for the event. They were supposed to brief her about the rationale behind the 'Happiness class' program in the school curriculum.

The 'Happiness Class', started by the Aam Aadmi Party in 2018, is a program where students are taught various activities, including meditation, street plays, basic obedience and aims to reduce anxiety and stress levels among children.