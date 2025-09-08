F-35, SU-57 or Rafale? How will India tackle the trio of China, Pakistan and Turkey in the sky?

India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet project, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is still in its initial stages and is unlikely to enter service before 2032-33.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is to decide on buying foreign fighter jets, including the fifth-generation fighter aircraft. This is due to the last MiG-21 retiring from service in September 2025. With this, IAF's strength will be reduced to just 29 squadrons. It must have 42 squadrons in any case to give a befitting reply to its enemies. Apart from this, fighter aircraft like Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 will also have to be retired in the coming few years.

Indian aircraft vs Chinese aircraft

After Jaguar, Mirage-2000 and MiG-29 aircraft are out of service, the entire burden will fall on Sukhoi-30MKI, LCA Tejas and two squadrons of Rafale fighter jets. But all these fighter aircraft are of the 4.5 generation.

On the other hand, several countries have fifth-generation fighter aircraft, including China. It will also hand over a fifth-generation fighter aircraft named J-35 to Pakistan. Some countries have also started manufacturing sixth-generation fighter aircraft, including China.

India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet project AMCA

India's indigenous fifth-generation fighter jet project, Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), is still in its initial stages and is unlikely to enter service before 2032-33. Hence, the immediate challenge is whether India should buy American F-35, Su-57E from Russia or increase the number of French Rafale?

China is already operating two types of fifth-generation stealth fighter jets, J-20 and J-35, and is about to hand over J-35 to Pakistan. Turkey has also offered its new KAAN fighter to Islamabad. Hence, a triangle of fifth-generation fighter jets of China-Pakistan-Turkey is being formed right in the neighbourhood of India.

What experts said

Most experts are advocating buying some fifth-generation fighter aircraft to deal with the threat from China-Pakistan. However, there is also a group of officers who are advocating for increasing the number of Rafale fighter aircraft. IAF Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has said that the Air Force needs to add 35-40 jets every year without mentioning 4.5 or fifth-generation jets.

Air Marshal Anil Chopra (Retd) said in a report in India Today that "It is a tough choice. Under the Trump regime, the US is unpredictable. They are pushing to sell fourth-generation jets like the F-16 or F-15E that are stationed at their bases in West Asia, rather than offering the F-35. If India needs fifth-generation jets as a temporary arrangement, it should look at Russia's Su-57." He further said that "Another option would be to buy additional numbers of Rafales and arm them with long-range air-to-air missiles."