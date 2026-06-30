US envoy clears air on Indian PM's visit to America for G20 Summit, underlines Modi-Trump bond

At the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended an invitation to Modi during his last visit to India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to the US in December for the G20 summit, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor said Monday. He added that Washington would be glad to host the Prime Minister again.

At the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026, Gor mentioned that Secretary of State Marco Rubio extended an invitation to Modi during his last visit to India. He added that the interim trade agreement between India and the US should be finalized “sooner rather than later,” with President Donald Trump staying closely involved in bilateral matters.

"I have been with the President for 10 years, so a large part of the conversation was like two friends catching up... but I also told him about my visits to India... I also spoke to him about the growing trade relations. On both sides, we see businesses coming here and going there every week, and it is a win-win situation for both," Gor said, speaking to ANI news agency on the sidelines of the Summit.

India-US trade deal

On negotiations over the interim India-US trade deal and the role of United States Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer, Gor said, “Ambassador Greer has the President's full confidence, and so we are getting close to finalising that."

"But these things are complex legal things, and this is not one page. We have thousands of items between our two nations that we are working on. And so the fact that we've gone so far, that is a great sign for the relationship, and I am hopeful that we will be able to wrap this up sooner rather than later,” Gor added.

India-US relations

At the IX USISPF Leadership Summit 2026 in Washington on Monday, Honorary Senior Advisor Al Mason said India-US ties have regained “historic momentum.” He credited US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor for helping rebuild the connection between President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The historic Trump-Modi relationship, once the envy of the world, had entered a very challenging phase. Trade, domestic priorities, bureaucratic challenges, media noise." ANI quoted Mason as saying.

Mason explained that the leaders’ relationship had gone through a difficult phase before improving. He said Gor was instrumental in reestablishing contact, adding that “President Trump then introduced the exceptionally talented friend, Sergio Gor, into the storyline to reconnect the two old friends.”

According to Mason, Gor delivered three key messages from President Trump to Prime Minister Modi.

He said, “To Prime Minister Modi himself, he [Gor] conveyed 3 basic truths: President Trump respects India's rise, President Trump admires Prime Minister Modi's leadership, and President Trump wants a stronger India-US relationship.”

Modi's visit to US and Trumps visit to India

When questioned on the likelihood of an official tour to India by President Trump, Gor indicated that such a state visit is projected for next year.

"It's not any time during the midterms. It has to be sometime next year... We would love to make that happen sooner rather than later," the diplomat specified.

#WATCH | Washington DC | On President Trump's visit to India, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor says, "It's not any time during the midterms... When the Prime Minister met him in France, the Indian side brought it up that he has been invited. We would love to make that happen… pic.twitter.com/ytXLAXboEa — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2026

Earlier, on May 23, Gor had shared that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio had extended an official invitation on behalf of President Trump for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future. The invitation was formally communicated during Rubio's official trip to India from May 23 to 26.

Speaking about Prime Minister Modi's visit to the United States, Gor said, "Secretary Marco Rubio invited PM Modi while visiting him... We love to have him back here. And I know he's coming in December for the G20."

The 2026 G20 Summit is slated to take place in Miami, Florida, on December 14-15, representing the first instance of the United States hosting the G20 Leaders' Summit since 2009.