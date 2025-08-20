US Embassy issues a strict warning for Indian students and workers, threatening to cancel visas IF...

Indians are being warned by the U.S. Embassy not to stay in the United States for longer than permitted, and the embassy explained the difference between the Visa Expiry Date and the Admit Until Date (also known as the "last date of entry").

'Overstay' Can Lead To Deportation

The US Embassy has issued a warning to Indians about staying in the US for longer than the authorized term. The embassy clarified the distinction between Admit Until Date ('last date of entry') and Visa Expiry Date. In a post on the social media site X (formerly Twitter), it was said that those who overstay their visas will not only have their visas revoked, but they may also be deported.

Strict Warning On X (Formerly Twitter)

The US Embassy stated in a post on X that "Your authorized period of stay is the “Admit Until Date” on your I-94, not your U.S. visa expiration date. Staying in the United States beyond your authorized date is called an “overstay” and could result in a visa revocation, possible deportation, and ineligibility for future visas. You can check your I-94 date at https://i94.cbp.dhs.gov."

Last Date Of Entry vs Length Of Stay

If a person stays in the United States after the "last date of entry" listed on the I-94, they are deemed to be out of visa status, even if their visa has not expired. The expiration date of the visa listed on the passport only establishes the last date until which a person can use the visa to enter the United States; it has no bearing on the length of time they can stay in the country after entering the United States.

The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issues Form I-94, an arrival/departure document, which contains the "last date of entry." It sort of indicates when the visa holder came and went from the United States. When the worker's or student's visa is set to expire is indicated by the "visa expiration date." Information about the "last date of entry" is not included on the visa, but it does include the expiration date, or when the visa will expire.

F-1 student visas, H-1B visas, and B-1/B-2 visiting visas are all fixed term, meaning they have a specific date on them. In this situation, people must either have their visas extended or change their status in order to remain in the US lawfully after the date specified on the visas.