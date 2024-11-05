With just a few hours to go before the US Presidential elections, special prayers were held for Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris’s victory in the polls at her ancestral village in Tamil Nadu.

The prayers were organised by Anushanath’s Anukragni organisation, at the Shri Dharmasastha Temple in the ‘Thulasendrapuram’ village in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday,

The organisation’s founder, Ballu, affirmed hope that Vice President Harris will win the upcoming elections.“Kamala Harris is going to contest the US Presidential elections. She will definitely win the elections. We have organised a special puja for her victory. If she wins the polls, it will be a very happy occasion for the whole state,” he said. Thulasendrapuram village happens to be the birthplace of Harris’ maternal grandfather, PV Gopalan.

The US elections will be held on Tuesday (local time). Vice President Harris is up against former President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House, while Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US. All polls have predicted a very tight race between the two candidates.

Born in California to Donald Harris and Shyamala Gopalan, Kamala progressed through the political hierarchy. Vice President Kamala Harris has her roots in India. Her mother was Indian and her father was Jamaican; both immigrated to the United States. She was born in Oakland, California, and attended a historically black university, Howard University, in Washington.

Harris was nominated as the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden quit the presidential race amid mounting concerns over his age, particularly after his poor show in the debate with Donald Trump in June.

She is the first female, first black, and first Asian American vice president. If elected president, the 59-year-old Harris would become the first woman in history to become the US president. The vice president is only the second woman ever nominated for the presidency by a major political party. Earlier, an 11-day-long Maha Yagnam was conducted in Telangana for the victory of Kamala Harris in the US Presidential Elections. Speaking to ANI, Nalla Suresh Reddy, the founder of Shyamala Gopalan Educational Foundation said that Goddess has listened to the voices of everyone and they are optimistic about Kamala Harris’s chances of winning and becoming the first woman President of the US.



