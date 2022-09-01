Search icon
US doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra CM, Gautam Adani, here's why

The lawsuit, filed on May 24 for which the court issued a summons on July 22, was served to these leaders on August 4.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 07:50 AM IST

Narendra Modi (File)

Richmond-based gastroenterologist Dr Lokesh Vuyurru has filed a lawsuit against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and industrialist Gautam Adani in the United States on a host of issues, including corruption and alleged use of Pegasus spyware. Interestingly, the US District Court for the District of Columbia has issued summons to all these leaders, PTI reported, adding the summons were served to them in India. Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and chairman of the World Economic Forum is also on the list.

The lawsuit, filed on May 24 for which the court issued a summons on July 22, was served to these leaders on August 4. Dr Schwab received it on August 2 in Switzerland.

Indian-American attorney Ravi Batra described the petition as a dead-on-arrival lawsuit as it accused Modi, Reddy and Adani without any documentary proof.

The Indian-American doctor is originally from Andhra Pradesh. He accused these people of making cash transfers to the United States and using Pegasus against opponents.

Batra took a swipe at the doctor saying he had too much time at his disposal.

He said the doctor used federal courts improperly to defame and disparage US ally India.

"That no lawyer agreed to sign this toilet paper 'complaint' speaks volumes, for this is a dead-on-arrival lawsuit," Batra said in response to a question.

With inputs from PTI

