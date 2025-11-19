FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
US deports 200 Indians nationals: Anmol Bishnoi, two most wanted criminals from Punjab brought back to India

United States has deported 200 Indian nationals, including gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique deported to India on Tuesday on November 18. The flight from US will land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today on November 19.

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 10:33 AM IST

United States has deported 200 Indian nationals, including gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder case of NCP leader Baba Siddique deported to India on Tuesday on November 18. The flight from US will land at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi today on November 19.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol?

Anmol Bishnoi, while named in murder of Baba iddique, is also wanted in the case related to a firing on Bollywood star Salman Khan's residence 'Galaxy' in April 2024.

As per reports, he fled India in April 2022 using a fake passport, moving between Canada and US. He was detained last year, and was placed under an akle monitor, a GPS-enabled electronic device. He was reportedly carrying a Russian Passport, procured on the basis of a forged document, the official said.

Mumbai Police had sent two proposals about his extradition, considering that there are multiple cases registered against him in the country. The Union government will decide to which agency his custody should be given first.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was shot dead on the night of October 12, 2024, in front of his son Zeeshan's office in Bandra. Several persons related to the gang headed by Lawrence Bishnoi, Mr. Anmol's elder brother who is in prison, were arrested in the Siddique murder.

200 Indian nationals to be deported

Along with Anmol Bishnoi, two fugitives wanted in Punjab, and 197 undocumented migrants are also being deported.

 

