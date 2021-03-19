US Defence Secretary on three day India visit from today - full schedule here

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will begin his three days (March 19 to 21) maiden India visit from today. On the first day of his visit, the US Defence Secretary is expected to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. On Saturday he will be holding talks with India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

During his India visit, US Defence Secretary will meet Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other leaders, the Pentagon announced on Wednesday.

"In India, Secretary Austin will meet his counterpart, Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh, and other senior national security leaders to discuss deepening the U.S.-India Major Defense Partnership and advancing cooperation between our countries for a free, prosperous and open Indo-Pacific and Western Indian Ocean Region," the statement said.

Secretary Austin is scheduled to arrive here late Friday afternoon as part of his first overseas trip that also took him to Japan and South Korea.

"Secretary Austin will meet his counterparts and other senior officials to discuss the importance of international defence relationships and reinforce the United States' commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region founded on respect for international rules, laws, and norms," the Pentagon said.

US Defence Secretary's visit to India, also first by a top member of President Joe Biden's cabinet, comes days after the top leadership of the Quad grouping of India, the US, Japan and Australia vowed to expand their cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Earlier this month on March 10, the defence ministry said India and the US are expected to discuss ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation and exchange views on regional security challenges and common interests in maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific during Austin's visit.