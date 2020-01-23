US Congressional report says Pakistan has 'limited options' to respond to India's move on Jammu and Kashmir

Headlines

UPSC CSE 2023: Application process begins for DAF 1 at upsc.gov.in

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up on her Lust Stories 2 film, says 'it's like two thieves stealing pleasure from each other'

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome, rare neurological condition that forced Peru to declare 90-day emergency?

Katrina Kaif pens heartfelt note for her personal assistant as he completes 20 years with her: Priyanka Chopra reacts

Hrithik Roshan opens up about his character in Siddharth Anand’s Fighter: Does it resemble War’s Kabir?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UPSC CSE 2023: Application process begins for DAF 1 at upsc.gov.in

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up on her Lust Stories 2 film, says 'it's like two thieves stealing pleasure from each other'

What is Guillain-Barre syndrome, rare neurological condition that forced Peru to declare 90-day emergency?

Most expensive cars owned by Indian cricketers

Iconic Korean dramas you must watch

8 Vegetarian foods rich in Vitamin B12

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Vegetarian chef, Grammy-winning violinist: How White House is preparing for PM Modi's state visit

Adipurush director sparks controversy, kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, Kartik Aaryan gets trolled for his dressing sense & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 8

“Combination of BrahMos on Sukhoi Su-30 enhanced India’s firepower…” Chief of Air Staff VR Chaudhari

Konkona Sen Sharma opens up on her Lust Stories 2 film, says 'it's like two thieves stealing pleasure from each other'

Not Jawan, but this was the first film in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in bald look

An actor has directed most highest-grossing films of the year; not Rajamouli, Yash Chopra, Rajkumar Hirani, Karan Johar

Homelifestyle

lifestyle

US Congressional report says Pakistan has 'limited options' to respond to India's move on Jammu and Kashmir

The CRS has said that Pak's ability to alter the status quo through military action has been reduced in recent times, and it is likely to rely primarily on diplomacy.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 23, 2020, 08:18 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Islamabad has 'limited options' to react to India's decision of revoking Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcate the erstwhile state into two union territories as many experts believe that Pakistan has 'little credibility' on the issue due to its long history of supporting militant groups there, according to a US Congressional report.

"Many analysts view Islamabad as having little credibility on Kashmir, given its long history of covertly supporting militant groups there. Pakistan's leadership has limited options to respond to India's actions, and renewed Pakistani support for Kashmiri militancy likely would be costly internationally," it said.

In its second report on Kashmir in less than six months, the Congressional Research Service (CRS), an independent research wing of US Congress which is responsible for making periodic reports on issues of interest for US lawmakers, has said that Pak's ability to alter the status quo through military action has been reduced in recent times, and it is likely to rely primarily on diplomacy.

"Pakistan's ability to alter the status quo through military action has been reduced in recent years, meaning that Islamabad likely must rely primarily on diplomacy," the CRS said.

Dated January 13, the 25-page report stated that post-August 5, 2019, Pakistan appeared diplomatically isolated, with Turkey being the only country to offer its support. Ties between India and Pakistan were severely strained after the latter withdrew Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The neighbouring country has been trying to gather international support against India on the issue. However, India has maintained that the move was "entirely an internal matter".

The report also said that Pakistan called for a UNSC session and, with China's support, the Council met on August 16 to discuss Kashmir for the first time in over five decades, albeit in a closed-door session that produced no formal statement.

"Given also that Pakistan and its primary ally, China, enjoy limited international credibility on human rights issues, Islamabad may stand by and hope that self-inflicted damage caused by New Delhi's own policies in Kashmir and, more recently, on citizenship laws, will harm India's reputation and perhaps undercut its recent diplomatic gains with Arab states such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE," said the report.

The CRS further states that the issue should be settled through negotiations between India and Pakistan while taking into consideration the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

(With inputs from PTI)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'There is a big question...': DDCA official provides major update on Rishabh Pant's possible return to action

Remember this cricketer, took 5 wickets bowling with broken foot for Sunil Gavaskar-led India? He built biz worth crores

West Bengal Panchayat Election result live updates: Crude bombs go off in Diamond Harbour, lathi charge in Howrah

Huma Qureshi recalls getting offended for being called 'vamp' in Monica O My Darling: 'Why are you judging her'

Mukesh Ambani's Jio Bharat V2 4G phone available in stores: Check price, features

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the day: Tara Sutaria, Avneet Kaur, others raise the temperature in sexy outfits

In pics: Sunny Leone drops sizzling photos in thigh high slit gown from Kennedy world premiere at Cannes 2023

Viral Photos of the Day: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt give couple goals, Aditya Roy Kapur stuns in casuals

Meet Rupali Barua, Ashish Vidyarthi's wife, who married actor at his 60

In pics: Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni make first public appearance with baby girl; reveal details about her name

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE