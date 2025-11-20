What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?
Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10
US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success', triggers political storm in India
UNO Rule Update: This info can end all your long-standing UNO clashes, players with THIS card can end a game, know how
As Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan poll debacle, says, 'hope new government...'
Massive volcano erupts on Indonesia's Mount Semeru, engulfs villages in ash, 170 stranded climbers rescued; Watch Video
Explained: Know all about the Rs 252 crore drug case Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is summoned in
Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma engaged? Speculations rise after model flaunts MASSIVE diamond ring in new photos
Nitish Kumar son Nishant Kumar's FIRST statement after father sworn-in as Bihar CM for 10th time, says, 'Public gave us...'
Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid
INDIA
A US Congress report has described the May 2025 India-Pakistan clashes as a “Pakistan military success,” crediting Chinese weaponry and intelligence support—an assessment sharply contradicting India’s position.
In what may be called a big blow to Indian diplomacy, the US Congress Report on India-Pakistan clashes in May this year calls it "Pakistan’s military success over India". Though it was not clear what success the report was referring to, it is clear that Washington's approach to the outcome of the military conflict is completely different from that of India. The annual report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission writes, "Pakistan's military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry." It added, "While characterization of this conflict as a 'proxy war' may overstate China's role as an instigator, Beijing opportunistically leveraged the conflict to test and advertise the sophistication of its weapons, useful in the contexts of its ongoing border tensions with India and its expanding defense industry goals."
The report focused on the role of Chinese weapons, intelligence inputs, and surveillance support systems given to Pakistan. The report says, "China's role in the May 7-10, 2025, clash between Pakistan's and India's militaries drew global attention as Pakistan's military relied upon Chinese weaponry and reportedly leveraged Chinese intelligence."
Reacting angrily to the report, the Congress has slammed the Union government and asked questions. Coming down heavily, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh recalled how US President Donald Trump has claimed 60 times so far that he had "halted Operation Sindoor." He also criticized the US for calling the Pahalgam terror attack an attack by insurgents. Ramesh said, "It describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 orchestrated by Pakistan as an 'insurgent attack.'"
Taking to the social media platform X, the Congress leader said that the report is a major setback for India. He wrote in a post, "President Trump has claimed 60 times (so far) that he had halted Operation Sindoor. The PM has kept completely quiet. Now comes this report of the US-China Economic and Security Commission of the US Congress that is simply unacceptable to India."