FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?

Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10

US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success', triggers political storm in India

UNO Rule Update: This info can end all your long-standing UNO clashes, players with THIS card can end a game, know how

As Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan poll debacle, says, 'hope new government...'

Massive volcano erupts on Indonesia's Mount Semeru, engulfs villages in ash, 170 stranded climbers rescued; Watch Video

Explained: Know all about the Rs 252 crore drug case Orry aka Orhan Awatramani is summoned in

Hardik Pandya and girlfriend Mahieka Sharma engaged? Speculations rise after model flaunts MASSIVE diamond ring in new photos

Nitish Kumar son Nishant Kumar's FIRST statement after father sworn-in as Bihar CM for 10th time, says, 'Public gave us...'

Epstein Files revealed due to THIS Indian-origin politician, know about his Pakistan connection, 2028 Presidential bid

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?

What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?

Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10

Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Paki

US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success', triggers political storm in India

US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight

BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...

World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...

This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,

HomeIndia

INDIA

US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success', triggers political storm in India

A US Congress report has described the May 2025 India-Pakistan clashes as a “Pakistan military success,” crediting Chinese weaponry and intelligence support—an assessment sharply contradicting India’s position.

Latest News

Pramode Mallik

Updated : Nov 20, 2025, 03:17 PM IST

US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success', triggers political storm in India
Operation Sindoor in Pakistan. (File Image)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In what may be called a big blow to Indian diplomacy, the US Congress Report on India-Pakistan clashes in May this year calls it "Pakistan’s military success over India". Though it was not clear what success the report was referring to, it is clear that Washington's approach to the outcome of the military conflict is completely different from that of India. The annual report of the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission writes, "Pakistan's military success over India in its four-day clash showcased Chinese weaponry." It added, "While characterization of this conflict as a 'proxy war' may overstate China's role as an instigator, Beijing opportunistically leveraged the conflict to test and advertise the sophistication of its weapons, useful in the contexts of its ongoing border tensions with India and its expanding defense industry goals."

Operation Sindoor

The report focused on the role of Chinese weapons, intelligence inputs, and surveillance support systems given to Pakistan. The report says, "China's role in the May 7-10, 2025, clash between Pakistan's and India's militaries drew global attention as Pakistan's military relied upon Chinese weaponry and reportedly leveraged Chinese intelligence."

Pahalgam terror attack

Reacting angrily to the report, the Congress has slammed the Union government and asked questions. Coming down heavily, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh recalled how US President Donald Trump has claimed 60 times so far that he had "halted Operation Sindoor." He also criticized the US for calling the Pahalgam terror attack an attack by insurgents. Ramesh said, "It describes the Pahalgam terror attack of April 2025 orchestrated by Pakistan as an 'insurgent attack.'"

Jairam Ramesh slams government

Taking to the social media platform X, the Congress leader said that the report is a major setback for India. He wrote in a post, "President Trump has claimed 60 times (so far) that he had halted Operation Sindoor. The PM has kept completely quiet. Now comes this report of the US-China Economic and Security Commission of the US Congress that is simply unacceptable to India."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?
What's happening in Nepal, why Gen-Z protests are erupting again?
Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Pakistan star in Abu Dhabi T10
Watch: Harbhajan Singh surprises fans, ditches no-handshake policy to greet Paki
US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success', triggers political storm in India
US Congress Report calls Operation Sindoor 'Pakistan's military success'
UNO Rule Update: This info can end all your long-standing UNO clashes, players with THIS card can end a game, know how
This info can end all your long-standing UNO clashes, players with THIS card...
As Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on RJD-Congress Mahagathbandhan poll debacle, says, 'hope new government...'
As Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM, Tejashwi Yadav BREAKS SILENCE on...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided missile system, man portable with range up to 2km, know what are its features, range, weight
BIG BLOW to Pakistan, China as India to get US-made Javelin anti-tank guided mis
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond, costs Rs...; it is owned by...,it was cut in pieces due to...
World's largest diamond weighs 31 times larger than Kohinoor Diamond,
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia, Alaska, it is...
This is world’s 2nd coldest place where temperatures dip to −25°C; Not Siberia,
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South Africa if Shubman Gill is ruled out
From Rohit Sharma to Rishabh Pant: Players who could lead India in ODIs vs South
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE