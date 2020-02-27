US commission's remarks on Delhi violence 'factually incorrect, misleading': Centre

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it is an attempt to politicise the issue.

A day after a US commission raised concern over the issue of religious freedom amid violence in north-east Delhi, the Centre of Thursday termed the comments as 'factually incorrect and misleading'.

The reaction comes a day after the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) expressed 'grave concern' over the violent clashes in Delhi and asked the Narendra Modi-led government to provide protection to people irrespective of their faith.

Bernie Sanders, a US presidential candidate, and some other American lawmakers also showed concern over the clashes in several areas of north-east Delhi, which has claimed at least 34 lives.

MEA spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar said that the comments appear to be aimed at politicising the issue. "We have seen comments made by USCIRF, sections of the media and a few individuals regarding recent incidents of violence in Delhi. These are factually inaccurate and misleading, and appear to be aimed at politicising the issue," he said.

Kumar also said that law enforcement agencies are working on restoring confidence and normalcy in the region. "Our law enforcement agencies are working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy. Senior representatives of the Government have been involved in that process," he said.

"Prime Minister has publicly appealed for peace and brotherhood. We would urge that irresponsible comments are not made at this sensitive time," Kumar concluded.

On Wednesday, the USCIRF had said, "The ongoing violence we are witnessing in Delhi and the reported attacks against Muslims, their homes and shops, and their houses of worship are greatly disturbing," adding that "one of the essential duties of any responsible government is to provide protection and physical security for its citizens, regardless of faith."

The comments came just a day after US President Donald Trump concluded his 36-hour visit to India. Trump had said that he talked with Prime Minister Narendra Modi about religious freedom and India has worked hard on it. "We did talk about religious freedom, and I will say that the prime minister was incredible on what he told me,” Trump told reporters. "He wants people to have religious freedom, and very strongly," he added.